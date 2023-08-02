Unemployment rises faster than expected to 3.6% but most still finding work

The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

Official unemployment rose to 3.6% in the June quarter, but the employment rate also increased as a record number of people made themselves available for work.

Westpac economist Darren Gibbs said employment growth was strong, and it was the large number of new entrants to the labour force that had tipped unemployment higher, while wage growth had also remained strong but fallen short of market forecasts.

Stats NZ reported that employment in the tourism industry had climbed back up to “pre-Covid levels”, with 275,300 people or about 9.5% of working people now employed in the industry.

The Reserve Bank, ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank and Westpac had all been forecasting official unemployment would rise to 3.5% in the June quarter, up from 3.4% in the March quarter.

The underemployment rate, which is a broader measure of people wanting more work rose to 9.8% from 9.1% in the March quarter, but Stats NZ wellbeing manager Becky Collett said it remained “low compared to historical averages”.

Despite the rise in unemployment and underemployment, the labour market figures indicate most of the strong flow of immigrants, and others newly entering the workforce, are still finding jobs.

The proportion of the overall working-age population who are employed rose to 69.8% in the June quarter, up from 69.5% in the March quarter.

It was possible for both the unemployment and employment rates to rise during the quarter as the proportion of people counted as being available for work increased to 72.4%, the highest since Stats NZ began collecting comparable statistics in 1986.

Stats NZ only counts people who are available for work as being unemployed.

Overall, the number of people in employment rose by 28,000 over the quarter to just over 2.9 million, while the number of officially unemployed increased by 6000 to 109,000 and the number of people who did not fall into either category as they were not in the labour force fell by 10,000 to just over 1.1 million.

Average hourly earnings across the private and public sectors, excluding overtime, rose 6.9% over the year to the June quarter, which was above the rate of inflation but significantly below the 7.6% annual increase recorded in the March quarter.

Ordinary-time average hourly earnings in the private sector rose 7.7%, which was in line with ANZ’s forecast.

ANZ said prior to the release that the second-quarter data would give an indication of how quickly the labour market was transitioning to “sustainable levels” and a feel for whether the official cash rate was high enough to prevent domestic inflation from bedding in.

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said the softening wage rises would probably give the Reserve Bank some comfort but there appeared to be no major surprises that would be likely to significantly impact the outlook for interest rates.

Capital Economics economist Abhijit Surya said a resumption of rate hikes remained unlikely as the labour market figures would not meet the Reserve Bank’s “high bar” for resuming monetary tightening.

Supplied Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said the latest labour market figures appeared to have no significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Despite the figures appearing to hit a sweet spot where employment remains high without putting a rate rise back on the table, there remains some nervousness about what could be around the corner.

The Reserve Bank forecast in May that there would be a bigger increase in unemployment to 4.1% in the September quarter, though there has been some evidence since then that the economy may be weakening at a slower pace than predicted earlier in the year.

Employment and Manufacturers Association advocacy head Alan McDonald said the rise in unemployment was consistent with anecdotes it was hearing from members of a downturn in their forward orders and hiring intentions.

“Our consulting team has also noticed a sharp increase in the volume of their work in redundancies and restructuring and our legal team is also fielding more inquiries in this area,” he said.

Moody’s Analytics senior economist Katrina Ell said the figures showed the labour market was past its peak, and forecast it would “continue to cool” into 2024, but only gradually.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson lauded the fact more people were in work and that wages were keeping pace with inflation.

“We know that many Kiwis are doing it tough in the face of cost of living pressures, but they do so while in paid work and with wages growing faster than inflation. That helps ease some of the pressure they are under,” he said.