Kmart recalls baby activity chair over choking fears

Kmart has recalled a baby activity chair over fears young children could choke.

The Anko Baby Activity Chair was found to not comply with the mandatory standard for toys for children up to and including 36 months of age.

The recall notice said stitching that held a small plastic mirror in place might fail and release the mirror.

“There is a risk of choking or suffocation in young children, leading to severe injury or death if they swallow the released small plastic mirror,” the notice said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and could return it to the nearest Kmart store for a full refund.

The product was also recalled in Australia by the Australian Competitor and Consumer Commission.

It is not the first time Kmart has had to urgently recall a product.

In April, it recalled its Anko line of kids’ digital touch watches out of fear that the batteries could be swallowed.

Then in May, it withdrew a line of wooden trays over concerns of infestations by borer, an invasive wood-eating beetle species.

In October last year a line of “teething llamas” that kids were supposed to chomp on was recalled for being a choking hazard.