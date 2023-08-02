By the numbers: The young people taking us on a 20-year journey towards financial competency

A 20-year study is uncovering the speed and strategies people use to attain financial knowledge.

A cohort of 232 New Zealand young people are teaching the world how people acquire the financial skills to prosper in life.

The third report of the Young New Zealanders Ongoing Personal Finance Journey was published on Wednesday by Massey University’s Fin-Ed Centre.

The study, headed by Massey academics Pushpa Wood, Clare Matthews, and Jeffrey Stangl, started in 2012 when 350 young people aged between 18 and 22 agreed to take part in the study to track their financial acumen, and how they hone their money skills, over a 20-year period.

Attrition has thinned their numbers to 232 not-so-young people now aged 28 to 32, and they have for the most part ceased to look for money lessons from Mum and Dad, and are getting their money knowledge in the school of life.

Wood said: “Life experience has replaced parents as the primary source of information on personal financial matters.”

Wood and her colleagues have tested the financial knowledge of the cohort three times now, once in 2012, once in 2017, and once in 2022.

They used seven-question quizzes designed to find out whether the cohort grasped key financial concepts like compound interest, and the time value of money.

They then calculated the average scores out of seven for the whole cohort.

In 2012, the average score was a lowly 3.5 for the then-18-22 year-olds. In 2017, it had risen to 4.2. In 2022, it reached 4.7.

Wood said this reflected a group of people who had amassed life experience, including doing things like joining KiwiSaver and getting mortgages.

But there could be several factors that might have boosted the average score.

People with weaker financial skills might have pulled out of the study, and those who remained in, might have felt it important to develop their skills, knowing they would be tested.

There remains a persistent gender gap in financial knowledge, with women scoring on average 0.8 points lower than men.

There’s a gender confidence gap, too.

Only 29% of women in the cohort thought their financial literacy was very good, or excellent, compared to 44% of the men.

It’s fair to say not everyone is a good assessor of their own financial excellence.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Dr Pushpa Wood says people don’t have complete control of everything in their money lives, but they can decide to actively improve their money skills.

Some who rated their knowledge as excellent got just three of the seven questions correct. Some who got five rated their knowledge as poor.

As money has become more important in their lives, a greater number of the cohort have become “active” readers in search of money knowledge.

In 2017, just 26% said they read to increase their financial knowledge, but by 2022, that had risen to 40%.

40% was also the proportion of the cohort who had managed to get enough saved that they felt they could survive without working for six months, or longer.

“Experiencing a pandemic has helped impart some key lessons on our participants, with many remarking how they have since learned the necessity of being financially prepared for an emergency and getting insight into their own spending habits during the lockdown period. It will be interesting to see how this continues to develop within the next five years,” Wood says.

Half of the respondents reported they could easily raise $3000 for an emergency in one week.

But not all are getting a decent share of the country’s prosperity.

Just under a third of the now 28 to 32-year-olds feel they’ve been included in the country’s prosperity.

As age has matured them, so the cohort increasingly plan for the future, Wood said.

“Thinking about financial goals” was something 73% said was a part of their ordinary lives in 2022.

In 2017, just 51% said that.

Looking to the future has extended the cohort’s money time horizons.

A third of the cohort said they laid their money plans thinking about the next five or more years, up from just 12% in 2012.

maitree rimthong/Pexels KiwiSaver has become a key tool for the vast majority of working people.

This is reflected in other study findings, with 92% of the cohort having signed up to KiwiSaver (up from 62% in 2012), 55% having mortgages, and only 5% having no insurance at all.

The year in which the study is due to conclude, at which point people in the cohort will be aged 38 to 42 years old.