New EV chargers to put Marlborough in 'fast' lane

Work has started on the new “fast” chargers at Park Terrace in Blenheim, with space for nine vehicles to plug in at once.

A new charging station for electric vehicles is expected to do Marlborough a power of good.

Marlborough Lines has started work on the new “fast” chargers at Park Terrace in Blenheim, and expects them to be ready to go by the end of September.

Marlborough Lines chief executive Tim Cosgrove said the site would be able to cater for nine vehicles at once.

It was a “significant” development, which would help boost the Marlborough economy, he said.

The 150 to 300-kilowatt chargers were on a “different scale” to any other EV charger in Marlborough – and could “fill” a standard electric vehicle in about 30 minutes.

“We felt if we’re going to do something, we may as well do something of scale,” Cosgrove said.

Their target market was “really people commuting through Blenheim” who needed to take a break before heading on to the ferry or their bach.

The technology of electric vehicles had developed so much that ”range anxiety” was less of an issue, and people could drive up from Christchurch in one – when they’d need a break anyway, Cosgrove said.

The Park Terrace site meant they could plug in and go for a coffee, or go to the supermarket or into town, Cosgrove said. They would draw people into the CBD and encourage visitors to shop in Blenheim, he said.

“The idea is to enable and add value to Blenheim.”

Supplied An artist's impression of the new EV charging station at Park Tce in Blenheim, which has 10 parks in total, nine with charging capabilities.

There were already five public EV charging stations in Marlborough; at The Warehouse Blenheim, Pak n’ Save, and at Four Square in Spring Creek, Havelock and Ward.

Cosgrove described them as “destination points”, where people plugged in as they went to that particular shop. There were about 200 electric vehicles registered in Marlborough.

Meanwhile, private company Hikotron had leased parks from the Marlborough District Council to put a station in at the Wynen St car park.

Work on that four-car station would start in about six weeks and take a month to complete.