'Overwhelming' support for proposed cellar door law change

Winery cellar doors sometimes have to set up two separate business to get around an “anomaly” in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

A proposed law change that will allow wineries to charge for tastings at their cellar doors has received “overwhelming” support at its first reading in Parliament.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door) Amendment Bill was on Wednesday backed by 105 of the 120 Members of Parliament. The bill was proposed by National’s Kaikōura MP, Stuart Smith, a former chair of the New Zealand Winegrowers.

Smith said on Wednesday the “overwhelming” support for the bill across the House meant “the future [of the bill] looks pretty good” regardless of what happened in the General Election in October.

Smith said a colleague told him he had “never heard of a margin like that” on a personal vote, which the bill was put to, as matters of alcohol were often considered a “conscience” vote.

The bill, which was drawn from a member ballot in September last year, would fix the cellar door “anomaly” in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, Smith said.

Currently, to charge for a tasting, a winery cellar door needed an on-licence – to consume alcohol “on” the premises.

But if it wanted to sell bottles of wine that visitors could take away, it needed an off-licence – to take alcohol “off” the premises. For that, though, businesses needed to show that 85% of their revenue came from those off-licence sales.

It meant some wineries were having to establish separate businesses; one with an on-licence, often to sell wine with meals in their cafe or restaurant, and one with an off-licence to sell bottles of wine that people could take with them.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith set up his own wine label in 1996, and was once chair of New Zealand Winegrowers.

Small cellar doors, without a cafe or restaurant, currently got around the issue by not charging for tastings, which meant they were losing out on revenue.

The bill said allowing winery cellar doors without on-licences to charge visitors for samples – set at 40ml – would “significantly increase their viability” by helping to cover their operating costs. The bill added it would not change the “low-risk nature of their tasting operations”.

Smith described the current situation as “bureaucratic nonsense”.

SUPPLIED How a professional tastes wine.

Smith said the bill would go to a Justice Select Committee before its second reading. He didn’t think it would – if successful – become law before the election.

“All going well it could be passed by the end of the year ... [and] given the support across the House, the future looks pretty good,” he said.