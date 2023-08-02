Holidays the only bright spot in otherwise gloomy July for retailers

Consumer spending lifted slightly ahead of Matariki, but trading conditions were tough for the rest of July.

Holidays were the only bright spot in an otherwise gloomy July for retailers.

Worldline data shows consumer spending lifted slightly ahead of the Matariki long weekend, but tough trading conditions continued over the rest of the month.

Spending at retailers – excluding hospitality businesses – in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached just under $2.92 billion last month, up 4.3% on July 2022, and up 21.6% on the same month in 2019.

Worldline NZ chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit​, said spending patterns differed due to the various holiday periods during July, but the overall result suggested little change in what was now four months of slow spending growth.

“The combination of school holidays and the Matariki public holiday saw spending growth pick up in the second week of the month at food retailers and hospitality merchants, but by the last week of the month annual spending growth was back near the average of the previous three months.

“There was also more hospitality spending growth in the first week and less in the third week, but this largely reflects the mistiming of the school holiday period between this year – which was weeks one and two – and last year, which was weeks two and three,” Proffit said.

Although the petrol price hike earlier in the month had not tempered overall spending momentum in July, spending at non-food merchants remained below year ago levels, he said.

“Ultimately, this shows trading conditions remain tough for most Kiwi retailers.”

Around the regions, the lowest annual growth rates were in the three largest regions: Auckland (2.6%), Wellington (3.4%) and Canterbury (8.9%).

The highest annual growth rate was recorded in West Coast (11.0%).