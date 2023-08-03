Date set for supermarkets to provide clear pricing

Many supermarkets have long displayed unit prices, but the new regulations are designed to ensure they are clearer.

New regulations designed to ensure supermarkets clearly display the unit prices of groceries will come into effect at the end of this month, Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb has announced.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) indicated it expected supermarkets to begin following the regulations as soon as they took effect, if they were able.

However, they will have until the end of August next year before the rules become mandatory and they need to comply.

The Commerce Commission recommended improving the way supermarkets conveyed the cost of groceries when it completed its market study into the industry last year.

The Government consulted on the form the new rules should take earlier this year.

Supermarkets already commonly display the cost per kilogram or cost per litre of many products, but the new regulations are intended to make sure price labels are both clear and consistent.

Unit prices will need to be “clear, legible, and prominent” and adhere to standard units set out in the regulations.

They will also need to be displayed in a font size that is no less than a quarter of the size of the typeface used for the actual price of the product.

Foodstuffs had lobbied for a transitional period of at least 18 months before the rules became mandatory, but Countdown owner Woolworths NZ had said a year was enough.

Webb said the rules were a step forward in the Government’s wider work to increase competition in the sector and would be particularly helpful when products were sold in different-sized packaging by various brands.

“This helps make working out whether tomatoes are cheaper at $6.99 per 500g punnet, $10.49 for a 700g bag, or $11.99 a kilo so much easier for Kiwi shoppers.”

The wider work Webb referred to includes imposing rules designed to ensure that Countdown and Foodstuffs wholesale groceries to rival retailers at reasonable prices.

The Government is holding the big stick of investigating a possible break-up of the two supermarket groups in reserve.

Food stores with a floor space of less than 1000 square metres won’t need to comply with the new regulations, which will mean they will be voluntary for the likes of dairies and convenience stores.

Supplied Supie founder Sarah Balle warned in a submission that the mandatory rules would favour Countdown and Foodstuffs and estimated it would cost Supie $250,000 to comply.

Online supermarkets such as Supie will need to comply, but will have an extra year’s grace.

Supie founder Sarah Ball said in a submission to MBIE in May that it expected it would need to spend $250,000 to upgrade its IT systems and website to comply with the rules.

Although well-intentioned, such regulations were “easy for the duopoly supermarkets to absorb due to their large balance sheets and annual revenues in the billions” while disproportionately impacting smaller players, particularly online entrants, she told the ministry.

Officials have estimated the total cost to grocery sector of complying with the rules, but that figure was redacted from a regulatory impact statement published by MBIE in December.

Consumer NZ strongly supported the regulations and favoured giving the supermarkets only nine months to comply. Costco also said it was strongly supportive.