Markets wrap: Sharemarket slips in line with overseas markets; earnings season looms

The sharemarket slipped in line with overseas markets, as investors await the start of the local earnings season next week.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slid 0.2%, or 18.366 points, to 11,962.04 on Wednesday. On the broader market 52 stocks rose and 76 fell with $107 million shares traded.

Among the larger stocks, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 0.1% to $24.63, Meridian Energy lifted 0.2% to $5.52, and Spark added 0.6% to $5.18. Mercury slipped 0.2% to $6.53, Ebos Group fell 1.5% to $37.24.

Asian shares dipped after Wall Street took a step back from its big rally as markets tried to digest a slew of earnings.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dove 1.8% in morning trading to 32,871.85. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8% to 7390.30. South Korea's Kospi slid 1.1% to 2636.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.5% to 19,713.43, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3273.90.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 12.23, or 0.3%, to 4576.73, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Nasdaq composite sank 62.11, or 0.4%, to 14,283.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average squeezed out a gain of 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68 even though most of the stocks within it weakened.

There was little news on the New Zealand market.

“In New Zealand, we are just about to kick into earnings season,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies.

“We will have in the region of three quarters of the market producing their six monthly update in August, so we will get plenty of news coming up soon.”

Davies said investors would be interested in outlook comments from companies in an environment of higher interest rates and constrained spending.

“Whilst the economy is still ticking along okay, everyone will be looking at the next six months and trying to get a gauge on how these companies think they are going to navigate what everyone expects to be a difficult period coming up,” he said.

“We're just starting to see a bit of a softening out there and not as much in terms of consumer spending.

“There's a bit of belt tightening going on and as people roll over their mortgages I think there will be some more tightening to come.”

Outside of the benchmark index, Good Spirits Hospitality closed unchanged at 2.4 cents after announcing it had agreed to sell its nine bars, including the Cav and Danny Doolan’s, for $20.7m to Brew on Quay, which owns and operates three venues in Auckland and Waiheke Island.

The deal needs approval from shareholders and liquor suppliers, and is expected to be completed this year, after which Good Spirits Hospitality plans to delist from the sharemarket.

The unprofitable company will use the funds to part repay loans to its lender Pacific Dawn. Its 2022 annual report showed it owed Pacific Dawn $32m.

