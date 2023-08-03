Consumer NZ complains to Commerce Commission about 'misleading' supermarket pricing

Consumer NZ has lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission about supermarkets.

Consumer NZ has lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission, asking it to investigate Woolworths and Foodstuffs stores for potential breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

For nine months the consumer watchdog ran a campaign to ‘end dodgy specials’ at the supermarket and asked shoppers to send in examples of unclear or misleading pricing and promotional practices.

From September to the end of June, it received a total of 602 complaints about problematic pricing. In June alone it received 80 examples.

It has now shared the evidence it gathered during June with the commission, asking it to investigate its concerns that the supermarkets’ pricing and promotional practices have breached the Fair Trading Act.

The act prohibits false and misleading behaviour by businesses in the promotion and sale of goods and services.

“The evidence sent to us in June includes 50 examples of misleading pricing, including 18 instances of people being charged more than the advertised price, 11 misleading multi-buys, and 21 specials that were not special,” Gemma Rasmussen, head of research and advocacy at Consumer NZ, said.

STUFF Commerce Minister Duncan Webb says supermarket split risky but not off the table.

“There were also 30 instances of other potentially misleading pricing and promotional practices.”

Over the entirety of the campaign Consumer NZ found that dodgy multi-buys were most common at Foodstuffs stores, and specials that were more expensive than the original price were most common at Woolworths stores.

Mismatch pricing, which is where you’re charged a higher price than the price on the shelf, was common across all stores.

There were a number of complaints that also suggested going to the supermarket is an overwhelming and confusing experience for many.

“People who emailed us were confused by the placement of signage and products, and frustrated that specials often fail to display the regular price, so they can’t evaluate the true value of a discount.

Supplied A can of Wattie's Spaghetti with Sausages was shown on special at $3.90 for Onecard Club members at Countdown. However, the original price label read $3.70, making the “special” price 20 cents higher. (File photo)

“People were also frustrated by incorrect unit prices, and products displaying no prices at all,” Rasmussen said.

The campaign also found that New Zealanders seem to be increasingly suspicious of supermarkets.

“As more people feel the cost-of-living squeeze, they’re carefully budgeting and noticing new and unexpected tactics. One shopper noticed that the price of leeks increased one week, and when it did, the leeks came with the special tagline – ‘fresh deal’.

“Another shopper observed electronic labelling that displayed the Clubcard price for 8 seconds, but only displayed the regular price for 2 seconds.”

Commerce Commission general manager, fair trading, Kirsten Mannix, previously told Stuff it would assess information that Consumer NZ sent through in relation to supermarkets and alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

“Every inquiry is valuable information to us – these are the insights that we need from New Zealanders to highlight potential issues for us to watch closely and help us prioritise resources.”