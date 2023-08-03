Surcharge on your rates bill? Commerce Commission taking action

A open letter has been written to businesses from the Commerce Commission about surcharging.

The Commerce Commission is cracking down on surcharges for services such as rates bills, ticketing and parking.

The commission has issued an open letter about its work promoting appropriate surcharging and is encouraging businesses to do the right thing by their customers.

Commission chair John Small said as a first step in part of the commission’s broader and ongoing engagement, a group of larger businesses were selected to gain a deeper understanding of their surcharging practices.

“Businesses we have engaged with to date are ones that we would expect to have lower rates and are from industries including airlines, telecommunications, ticketing and parking bodies, as well as local authorities.”

Certain payment methods can impose additional costs on merchants.

Where there is an extra cost to the seller for providing a payment method, there might be an extra cost to consumers for using it, such as a contactless payment or a credit card fee.

There should not be a surcharge for inserting or swiping a debit ot eftpos because there is no additional cost to the merchant for accepting those payment methods.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Commerce Commission probe into retail banking competition

Key areas the commission was seeking to know more about included what information was given to businesses to allow them to surcharge appropriately, how transparent surcharges were to consumers and whether surcharge-free payment options were offered to consumers.

Small said businesses had generally engaged positively with the commission and taken measures to reduce their surcharges or provided reasons for their current surcharging practices.

“We are particularly pleased to see those who have reviewed and are reducing their surcharges – including 2degrees who intends to reduce its surcharge from 1.75% to 1% later this year, as well as some councils who are reviewing and reducing surcharges for rates bills and other services. This is a win for consumers,” he said.

The commission was yet to determine whether regulation of surcharges was necessary and believed its engagement strategy would allow it to learn more about surcharging practices, while encouraging businesses to do the right thing by their customers.

As part of its ongoing engagement, the commission recently published information to help businesses to surcharge appropriately and to help consumers understand their rights when it comes to paying surcharges.