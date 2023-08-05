Regional council disappointed Ngāi Tahu salmon farm has been declined

Environment Southland chair Nicol Horrell says Ngāi Tahu’s proposed open water salmon farm would have been “the diversification of Southland’s economy”.

Environment Southland is disappointed a consent for Ngāi Tahu Seafoods Hananui Aquaculture Project has been declined.

On Monday, an independent panel declined to grant consent to construct and operate an open ocean salmon farm off the north-eastern coast of Rakiura Stewart Island.

Ngāi Tahu has been approached for comment about the decision.

Environment Southland chair Nicol Horrell said the regional council acknowledged the work of the independent consenting panel, but it was disappointed in its decision.

“This is a setback for the realisation of cultural and social aspirations of Ngāi Tahu, as well as the diversification of Southland’s economy,’’ he said.

The project proposed to establish an open ocean marine salmon farm, occupying about 460 hectares of coastal space north-east of Rakiura Stewart Island, within Te Ara a Kiwa Foveaux Strait.

Horrell said the resource consent application for the Hananui Aquaculture Project was originally lodged with Environment Southland by Ngāi Tahu Seafoods as a conventional application.

Ngāi Tahu Seafoods subsequently sought approval to process the application through the Covid-19 fast-track consenting pathway, where it was considered by an independent consenting panel supported by the Environmental Protection Authority, not Environment Southland.

John Hawkins/Stuff Ngāi Tahu Seafood proposed constructing and operating an open ocean salmon farm off the north-eastern coast of Rakiura Stewart Island. (File photo)

The regional council had opportunities to provide input into the fast-track consenting process and participated fully in the process.

Its input was broadly supportive of the Hananui Aquaculture Project, while also highlighting some environmental matters for the panel to consider in its decision-making. Environment Southland’s input also recognised the important link between the project and Ngāi Tahu cultural, social and economic aspirations, Horrell said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Signing of the Southland aquaculture agreement will allow marine farming to occur on 16.6 hectares of aquaculture space off the northern coast of Rakiura/Stewart Island. [File video]

The statutory decision-making framework and associated case law presented challenges for projects of this nature and scale.

However, Environment Southland did not consider that there were insurmountable barriers to resource consent being granted, and advised the independent consenting panel accordingly, both in written comments and in oral submissions at a meeting on July 29.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said: “Great South has been a strong supporter of aquaculture in all of its forms as a new low carbon industry for Southland. Our predecessor organisation, Venture Southland, led the establishment of the Southland Aquaculture Strategy in 2012, which canvasses the possible opportunities for the creation of high value export-based Aquaculture in Southland.”