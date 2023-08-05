Dick Smith accused of 'trapping' people in $149 membership they never wanted

Dick Smith is under fire once again.

Online retailer Dick Smith is under fire once again – this time for charging people for a $149 membership they never wanted.

The Commerce Commission has recieved13 inquiries related to Dick Smith’s First Membership.

A number of people had reported in reviewsonline that they had been “trapped” into purchasing a $149 year-long membership with the retailer without their knowledge.

The membership gives customers free shipping, exclusive prices, priority customer service and 1% to 2% of every purchase in First Rewards Credit to spend on future purchases.

Christchurch man Nick, who didn’t want his last name used, said he encountered the membership when he bought a 15-piece pocket hole jig kit from Dick Smith for $16.99 and $9 delivery.

Customers cannot check out as a guest through the platform, so have to sign up by providing an email and password to progress with the purchase, then enter credit card details and delivery address.

He said it was “all pretty standard stuff”.

That was until two weeks later when he noticed an additional $149 had been charged to Dick Smith on his credit card.

”[I] rang the bank thinking my card had been compromised but no, it was a legit purchase apparently,” he said.

That was because when he had made the initial purchase, an automatic check box was ticked to add a 14-day free trial for Dick Smith’s First Membership to the order without him realising.

After the two-week trial customers are automatically billed for a year-long membership unless they cancel before the trial is up.

He described the issue as being insidious, nasty and deceptive.

”Because there is no physical store, Dick Smith being online only, there’s no one you can ring to talk to about the charge.

”I’m up to about six emails trying to get anything other than an ‘automated response’ to see if I can get a refund. No luck so far.

“For me, it's not necessarily about the money itself, but I suspect there will be a lot of people where a $150 charge could add significant stress and hardship to an already stretched household budget.”

Dick Smith did not respond when approached for comment.

Kirsten Mannix, Commerce Commission general manager fair trading said it was currently assessing the inquiries and considering its response.

In general, businesses must not use fine print to hide important information like additional costs or charges, she said.

“The practice of preselecting optional extra services during an online sales process can mislead consumers over the price of the product or service they are buying, and can cause them to purchase or agree to terms and conditions they did not intend to.”

The commission’s advice to consumers was to take their time and read the fine print when purchasing online.

If a person thought a business was breaching the Fair Trading Act, they could make a complaint to the commission.

It is not the first time Dick Smith customers have been left unhappy.

In 2020, customers expressed frustration over delivery delays, miscommunication and a lack of refunds. These complaints carried on into 2021.

The complaints started after Dick Smith closed all its physical stores in Australia and New Zealand in 2016. It was then purchased by Australian e-commerce entrepreneur Ruslan Kogan and moved entirely online.