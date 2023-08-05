How 'unbundling' power and broadband could save you up to $1150 a year

Consumers who unbundle their power and broadband could save as much as $1150 a year, according to MoneyHub.

Consumers could save up to $1120 a year by “unbundling” their power and broadband services, research shows.

Consumer finance website MoneyHub compared the cost of bundles offered by Mercury, Contact and Slingshot with separate bills from the cheapest power and broadband providers.

Its number crunching revealed that, in most cases, bundles were more expensive than contracting power and broadband services separately.

"Out of 80 cases evaluated in our research, only seven confirmed bundle services would be cheaper, and the savings were minimal,” MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh said.

“In contrast, we discovered numerous situations where bundle options led to overpayments amounting to hundreds and even thousands of dollars annually.”

In the few cases where bundles offered a better deal, savings ranged from $10.25 to $59.88 per year.

Where consumers opted to move from a bundle to split bills, savings could be as much as $1156.12 per year.

Walsh said the higher price on bundles amounted to a “convenience tax” for consumers.

”For some people there will be a benefit to only having to chase flatmates for one bill rather than two,” he said.

“But when you’re paying hundreds of dollars a year for that convenience, you’ve got to wonder if it’s really worth it.”

Mercury general manager of commercial operations Craig Neustroski said the company focused on providing innovative solutions, convenience, great service and rewards customers valued.

“We have a broad range of offers available – some with a bundle, some without – with the most popular being those with multiple services and rewards, which MoneyHub’s analysis didn’t consider.”

Contact chief retail officer Matt Bolton said customers had different preferences for managing their bills.

“By offering a choice of bundle contracts, or separate contract pricing, our customers can choose an option that best suits their needs.

“Contact offers a broadband and energy bundle to provide convenience for customers who want to manage their outgoings in one bill [and] we aim to ensure that our bundle pricing is competitive to give our customers value for money.”

Supplied MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh says higher prices on broadband and power bundles amount to a ‘convenience tax’. (File photo)

A Slingshot spokesperson said the company was taking MoneyHub’s calculations at its word.

However, market charges for broadband and power had been fluctuating “a lot” in recent months, so the “best” price in market may have changed.

“We always urge customers to look for the best service for their needs, and take into account the cost, the service levels they get from their provider, self-service tools, sign up offers, things like billing flexibility, and the ability to pay in weekly and fortnightly instalments,” he said.

“Providers, including Slingshot, regularly amend and vary pricing to take into account competitor offers and the wholesale price of energy.”

Walsh agreed the market was constantly changing and said consumers should always compare plans and prices before signing up with any provider.

”Make sure you’re getting what you need but not paying more than you need to for it,” he said.