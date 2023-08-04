Financial boost for Arts Foundation, Te Tumu Toi laureates

Artist Lisa Reihana, a 2104 laureate recipient, says the awards add depth and mana to Aotearoa’s creative eco-system.

This year’s winners of The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards will receive a $5000 bonus thanks to a new partnership.

On Friday the foundation announced the nine artists awarded laureates this year would receive $5000 from telecommunications provider One NZ, on top of $30,000 prize money.

Georgia Mahaffie, One NZ head of brand and marketing, said art was incredibly powerful, particularly in times of great change.

“Art can capture and express what it felt like to exist in a particular time, so there is no time like right now for the arts to shine,” she said.

“The Arts Foundation's awards signify not only artistic brilliance but also the profound contributions artists make to our society.

ARTS FOUNDATION The Arts Foundation has announced a new laureate for a queer artist.

“The arts sector’s growth relies on financial support, and we feel privileged to be able to enhance their creative freedom and ambitions.”

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards are New Zealand’s only awards which span all artistic disciplines and have recognised more than 125 artists over the last 20 years.

Past laureates include writers Bill Manhire and Lloyd Jones, musicians Shayne Carter, Coco Solid and Moana Maniapoto, filmmakers Dame Gaylene Preston and Florian Habicht and visual artists John Pule, Ann Robinson and Michael Parekowhai.

Artist Lisa Reihana, a 2014 laureate recipient, said the awards added depth and mana to Aotearoa’s creative eco-system.

“There’s a growing list which now recognises Māori and Pacific artists, illustrators, photographers, documentary filmmakers, visual artists, theatre practitioners – the list goes on.

“These accolades are made possible through generous giving. The artists appreciate that it changes lives, it changes external perceptions, and paves a path towards success.”

The 2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards will be announced on September 1.