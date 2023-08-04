Markets wrap: Fonterra slashes milk price forecast, units gain

Fonterra’s listed units rose on the expectation that a lower farmgate milk price would reduce its production costs.

The sharemarket ended the week mixed as investors await more details on how companies are tracking when they report their earnings over the coming month.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 0.06%, or 6.584 points, to 11,943.20 on Friday. On the broader market 69 stocks gained and 55 declined with $90 million shares traded.

“There's not much in the market in terms of news,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies. “It's been a flat day. We had mildly negative leads from the US so the New Zealand market is holding up okay.”

Earnings season would kick off next week and trading was quiet ahead of that, he said.

Davies said Fonterra’s farmgate milk price update was the main news of the day.

The country’s dominant milk processor downgraded its forecast for farmgate milk prices this season to between $6.25 and $7.25 per kilogram of milk solids, from its opening forecast in May of between $7.25 and $8.75 per kgMS due to weaker demand from the key Chinese market.

That lowered the mid-point, which farmers are paid off, to $7 per kgMS from $8 per kgMS and means many farmers may struggle to break even this season with DairyNZ estimating average dairy farm expenses will amount to about $8.72 per kgMS.

“It's a pretty sizeable downgrade really and it will certainly hurt the rural economy,” Davies said.

“But ironically, the farmgate milk price is a cost of production for Fonterra as a listed entity so the share price is up today because the cost of production has effectively dropped with that announcement.”

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund gained 0.6% to $3.64.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Genesis Energy fell 1.1% to $2.67 after the company said it would take longer than expected to return its Huntly power station unit five plant to service following an outage as circuit breaker components were manufactured internationally.

The plant is not expected to return to service until late May 2024, which is expected to have a $20m to $30m financial impact on the company.

“High hydro storage, alternative plant availability and wholesale electricity market conditions have combined to mitigate the financial impact of the outage to date,” the company said in a statement.

Genesis said it was pursuing options to return the unit to service earlier and has material damage and business interruption insurance cover in place.

Produce company T&G Global reported a first-half loss of $15.7m, compared with a profit of $5.7m in the year earlier period, due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

T&G Global chief executive, Gareth Edgecombe said the weather and devastating cyclone, together with subdued consumer demand in some global markets, contributed to a challenging first half of the year.

“It was a difficult growing season for apples in Aotearoa New Zealand, followed by Cyclone Gabrielle in February causing significant damage to parts of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne,” he said.

“We experienced minor flooding in some facilities, and four orchards were severely impacted, representing about 13% of our planted Hawke’s Bay hectares. This resulted in a reduction in our 2023 apple volumes. In addition, a further 22% of planted hectares are expected to have reduced productive capacity over the next few years.

“At the same time, inflationary pressures have led to reduced consumer demand in some global markets, including the United Kingdom and China. Our team are working hard to redirect this fruit to better performing markets across Asia.”

The company’s shares closed unchanged at $2.04.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.3% after the Bank of England on Thursday raised its main lending rate to a 15-year high and indicated it could stay high for a while.

Investors were rattled a day earlier after Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on US government debt, despite analyst comments that the change made little difference.

The S&P fell to 4501.89 a day after its biggest one-day decline in four months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% to 35,215.89 and the Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1% to 13,959.72.

Asian stocks markets were mixed.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3284.82 after China's new central bank governor met with real estate developers and said they would be allowed to raise more money by selling bonds, further easing debt controls imposed in 2020 that sent the industry into a tailspin.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 19,585.55 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1% to 32,130.94. The Kospi in Seoul declined less than 0.1% to 2604.49 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 7296.80.

- With AP