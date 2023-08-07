Massey University plans Singapore campus while proposing job cuts in New Zealand

According to Massey’s student magazine, Massive, the university this week told staff it was “in the final stages of progressing a joint venture agreement in Singapore”.

Massey University is reportedly planning to build a “major face-to-face campus” in Singapore, despite recently asking hundreds of New Zealand staff to consider voluntary redundancy.

In an email sent to staff last week, the university said it was “in the final stages of progressing a joint venture agreement in Singapore,” student magazine Massive reported.

The university described Singapore as “a market of strategic significance for Massey” and “an opportunity to diversify revenue sources”.

In a separate presentation to staff, vice-chancellor Jan Thomas said the plan to build Singapore as a “major face-to-face campus” was one of “four big shifts” required for the university to be financially sustainable, Massive reported.

A Massey spokesperson told Stuff the university had “several projects currently underway to address the challenging financial climate the tertiary sector is facing”.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Protesters presented their case to the university council at its meeting on July 20, chanting and speaking outside, before filling the meeting room.

“Many of these projects are not new and have been ongoing for years as the university remains committed to working in a financially sustainable way,” she said.

“Massey has been delivering education in Singapore for around 20 years. This joint venture will provide further opportunities to expand in different disciplinary areas and further enhance our reputation as a global university.”

The university currently offers an honours degree in food technology through the Singapore Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in analytics through Singapore’s PSB Academy.

However, Massey is one of several universities around the country facing financial strain, having recorded an $8.8 million deficit in 2022, and has been introducing policies to help cut costs.

Last month, it called for academic staff to express an interest in voluntary redundancy. The Tertiary Education Union (TEU) said up to 245 jobs could go.

TEU organiser Ben Schmidt said the Singapore campus plan was “a classic example of public education being inappropriately run as a business instead of a public good”.

Schmidt said it was “disturbing” to see the university setting up shop in another country while cutting hundreds of jobs in Aotearoa.

“It shouldn’t need to be said, but apparently it does – instead of building empires abroad, the university should be keeping staff it already employs, and serving the students and the communities it is funded by our government to serve and has a responsibility to first and foremost.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt at a recent protest against staff cuts at Massey University. Schmidt says Massey’s plan to set up a campus in Singapore is “disturbing”.

At the time the proposed cuts were announced, Schmidt said staff had not been properly consulted and the planned changes were “short-sighted and unnecessary”.

“Ninety to 100 jobs from the college of sciences, which has already been experiencing years of ongoing cuts, is absolutely devastating.

“If the employer keeps on going at that rate, there won’t be any of the university left. It will have a huge impact on staff, on students, and the wider community that our members live and work in.”

A statement from the university at the time said it welcomed the Government announcement in June of $128 million of funding for tertiary education, a one-off boost for the next two years.

However, that funding did not solve the longer-term financial challenges faced by the sector in this economic climate, it said.

One idea the university was exploring was “voluntary enhanced cessation, to help reduce costs while ensuring staffing levels still meet our strategic and operational needs”.