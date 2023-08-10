Live shot gun cartridge found in overhead cabin locker on Air NZ aircraft raises concern about aviation security

An investigation into a finding of live ammunition in the cabin of an Air New Zealand aircraft last month has not identified how it got there.

A live shotgun cartridge found in an overhead locker on an Air New Zealand plane has highlighted the thousands of passengers illegally attempting to carry ammunition aboard aircraft.

On July 10 aircrew checking baggage lockers found a single shot gun cartridge on an Airbus A320 in Auckland at the end of a flight from Christchurch where passengers had been through security screening.

The Aviation Security Service (Avsec) was called in to search the aircraft with an explosives' detector dog, but found nothing further.

In the past 12 months there have been 3678 instances of Avsec removing live ammunition from bags, despite it being banned from carry-on luggage, and passengers wanting to pack it in checked-in bags must first seek permission from the airline, and hold a gun licence.

An Avsec investigation has not determined how the cartridge got onto the aircraft , how long it had been there, or whether it had passed through security screening.

Avsec operations group manager Karen Urwin said the most likely scenario was that it was in a hunter’s jacket pocket, and fell out in the overhead locker.

“It is possible for a single cartridge to be missed at security screening because of its small size.

“It is highly unlikely that the single cartridge fell out of a bag with multiple cartridges.”

Urwin said passengers on the flight to Auckland would have gone through screening which used X-ray imaging to check carry-on baggage.

“Our people are highly specialised at assessing the images and identifying restricted items. If an item is missed, and if we can identify when and by whom it was missed, that officer is given additional training.”

Urwin said seizure of live ammunition was “not uncommon”, largely because of the popularity of hunting in New Zealand, and if security staff believed it was deliberately concealed, the matter would be referred to Police for investigation.

None of the cases uncovered in the past 12 months were in that category, and Avsec data was unable to show what proportion of the 3678 ammunition finds were in carry-on as opposed to checked-in bags.

Air New Zealand said staff followed proper procedure by handing the ammunition over to Avsec when it was discovered as part of routine check, and it could not provide information on the number of passengers seeking permission to transport ammunition in check-in bags.

NZ Airline Pilots Association president Andrew McKeen could not recall previous incidents of ammunition being found in an aircraft cabin, and said last month’s incident was of concern.

“NZALPA has not sought any specific changes in relation to this incident yet but continues to engage directly with CAA, Avsec and the Ministry of Transport on aviation security issues.”

McKeen said pilots were subject to the same screening as passengers, including having to remove their jackets, belts and boots each time they passed through security, which for domestic pilots was multiple times a day.

“That’s our argument with Avsec, we have to go through all these things, but they can’t find a cartridge in a passenger’s carry-on bag.”