Will more renewable energy mean lower household power bills?

A plan to boost renewable energy generation could eventually lead to lower household bills, but consumers will probably see power prices increase in the short term, an expert says.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this week announced consenting for three wind farms and nine solar panel projects would be fast-tracked.

If approved and completed, the 12 projects would generate almost four times as much electricity as the Clyde Dam.

However, Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge said it would be some time before an increase in power production led to a reduction in household energy bills.

Instead, prices were likely to increase as the infrastructure was built.

STUFF The government is fast-tracking the consent process for new wind and solar energy projects, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying it could eventually leads to cheaper power prices.

“Power stations and power lines are expensive, so you’d expect to see prices rise while they’re built. But wind and solar offer lower cost generation in the longer term, so prices should eventually fall,” Fuge said.

While that would be a win for consumers, a review of New Zealand’s electricity market structure could also deliver savings, he said.

“The current structure incentivises electricity scarcity to raise prices. The spot price is set by the marginal generator, which is coal or gas, so when demand for electricity peaks – like after work in the middle of winter – that spot price shoots up,” he said.

Supplied Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge says the structure of New Zealand’s electricity market is flawed and more could be done to ensure it works well for consumers.

“Gentailers [electricity retailers] don’t have any incentive to reduce peaks because that’s when they make the most money.”

Fuge said “time of use” (TOU) plans were a good way to encourage consumers to shift the load away from those peak times.

On a TOU plan, electricity is more expensive at peak times, like after work, and cheaper at off-peak times when fewer people use the network.

But while some smaller players offered TOU pricing or periods of free power, the schemes were less popular among the power companies with the lion’s share of the market, Fuge said.

“We need to move people away from using everything at the same time but, while the market is structured the way it is now, it's not in the interests of those gentailers to do that.”