The life and work of Annah Stretton: Designer on 30 years in business - and why she's fixated on a fashion museum

The designer's aspirations for her next 30 years in business and opening a fashion museum in her Morrinsville.

Annah Stretton has been designer and chief executive of her fashion brand for three decades – and she’s not about to change that any time soon.

For most people Stretton’s age, they will be starting to think about slowing down and what life after work looks like, but not the namesake fashion designer.

The 60-year-old is planning for the next 30 years. She says she is “in love with the business” at the moment and has at least another 20 years left in her to dedicate to the label.

Stretton runs her clothing and homewares business from the Waikato town Morrinsville. She says it has experienced a resurgence in interest and a boost in sales since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales are on average are 50% higher since the onset of the pandemic, she says.

The brand made millions of dollars selling face masks during the peak of Covid disruption and lockdowns, which restored the business to profitability. The boost in sales came after a slow decline in profitability in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Being in the rag trade, as Stretton calls it, is no easy feat. Certainly not to stick around for 30 years.

Retail has found itself in troubled waters as spending continues to slide, but Stretton says it is something the brand has continuously navigated through periods of peaks and troughs. While there are others that have weathered downturns and are still around, not all have had the success Annah Stretton has.

The business turns over about $10 million a year.

“Incredibly mixed” is how Stretton describes her journey in business.

“It hasn’t all been about high points, there have been some difficult struggles – a diversity of all sorts of challenges, and we’ve got involved in a lot of different projects, and so we’ve changed the base model as we’ve moved along. I think every company needs to be thinking about that as it is about adapting or dying,” says the lover of art and photography.

“The way that we transact and the preferences that customers have keeping moving and changing, and nothing more so than in fashion.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff

Annah Stretton started in 1992, although it wasn’t called that at the time.

It was a wholesale business back then that moved retail about three years later when it was dropped as a supplier to Kmart. Stretton started a small wholesale collection of her own and sold to independent retailers including Three Bears and Davidson’s.

But she ran into a lot of problems being, so she started retailing herself.

She opened her first store in Havelock North, with her father as landlord. The store is still there today, and remains one of the highest-performing.

Annah Stretton once had 32 stores, including four in Australia. Today, it has 10 and online sales make up a quarter of its business, Stretton says.

She started the business after working for a wholesaler that supplied big chains Farmers, Glassons and EziBuy, and applied the same skills, but on her own terms. She found herself with big orders supplying the same retailers.

Stretton credits Tim Glasson and Gerald Gillisppe of EziBuy for teaching her all she knows about the rag trade.

After about 10 years in business, and about the time the label began showing at Fashion Week, she opened more stores.

“Initially we’d set up a small cache of stores in rural New Zealand that were trading in relatively affordable generic product, great linen shirts, or a pair of pants. I knew if I set my price point at $99 that women were likely to buy two garments.”

The business was for a long time known as AnnahS. The label and name Annah Stretton came to the fore when the brand started to show at Fashion Week in the early 2000s.

Stretton considers highs of career as being involved in Fashion Week for 13 years, as well as working alongside her daughter Sami Stretton, who she says is her succession plan.

These days, Stretton spends about 80% of her time on Annah Stretton and the other 20% split across her studies, correctional work with women in prisons and philanthropy. She is still heavily involved and driving the designs of her garments.

“Now that we’re not travelling to China, we’re not able to access the fabric market, we’re now designing almost all of our own prints and fabrics. The imagery we use in the accessory and homewares range is my art,” says the grandmother of three.

“Before I studied accountancy I studied drawing, painting and sculpture at art school, and a lot of our designs originates from my handy work.”

Unlike most fashion designers, Strettom says she wasn’t passionate about fashion and trends when she started out. Instead she was passionate about building a “strong business” in the fashion industry.

“The accountancy degree drummed that into me – that the bottom line had to be there to ensure jobs were sustainable, that the brand was sustainable, but then I became hooked on the colour and the flowers and design.”

She says she still gets a buzz from designing and creating. Her designs are created digitally, often in Photoshop, from imagery and photographs.

Stretton has lived many lives in her 60 years. A fashion designer, budding artist, photographer, former accountant, chief executive, philanthropist, incarcerated women’s rights activist.

She has spent the past 10 years working alongside her not-for-profit Raw, inside and outside women's prisons supporting offending women. Raw was set up to help break the cycle of intergenerational offending and help disadvantaged women integrate back into society. She also runs Hopefish, which supports women looking to further their education.

Sami focuses on digital marketing and social media for the brand. She says she feels fortunate to have her daughter as a succession plan – something that most “maiden’s of New Zealand’s fashion” do not have.

She says Dame Trelise Cooper’s attempt to sell her business earlier this was was is an example of that. Cooper quietly withdrew plans after enlisting the help of PwC to test appetite for it in the market.

“That’s pretty tough, because when you use your own name it is a much harder proposition to sell and to protect your name.”

Stretton says so many sales have been the beginning of the end for homegrown retail businesses.

EziBuy is an example where the two brothers sold to Woolworths. EziBuy is now in administration, she says.

Retail and fashion is a fickle ever-changing business, which is why it is so hard to stick around, she says

Mark Taylor/Stuff A fashion museum is next on the cards for Annah Stretton.

Homewares and accessories make up 30% of total sales for Annah Stretton – that was a result of Covid. During the pandemic she had more time to play around and designing new items, such as swimwear and tea towels, which had subsequently taken off, she says.

The brand experienced phenomenal growth thanks to Covid, she says.

“We were kind of a bit down around declining profitability and returns. We were struggling with a brand that was ageing, and we were endeavouring to work out how we could find new markets without spending a lot of money because the cash flow wasn’t as buoyant as it should have been.

“We were in a tough space and starting to think about opportunities for other businesses, which is why we set up doggy wellness business, Olive’s Kitchen.

“We knew we wanted to work together, Sami and I, and then when we got notification of going into lockdown, I received an email from Maria English who I had been working with – [former prime minister] Sir Bill English’s daughter – and she said, ‘Hey Annah, I’ve been working with this charity, they are older people and a lot of them are disabled, they are really fearful of Covid, and we’re looking for someone who could supply masks, is there any way you could do this’,” she says.

“She was looking for 6000, and I said yeah, we are really happy to do that. We put up a social media post two days later saying ‘Hey, everyone keep safe. We’re at head office, we’ve been deemed an essential service and making masks for charity’. Holy cow, from there it just went insane.”

Website traffic and orders went through the roof. “We had to turn the Internet off at 9 o’clock in the morning. So we turned it off for 12 hours while I tried to work out what to do with all this demand. By then we were producing the masks out of China because we had run out of fabric and elastic.”

The business had another lucky win when it was announced fabric masks were no longer recommended, in favour of N95 or K95 masks.

“I’d taken a punt and bought a massive shipment down of K95 and N95, and that was just a fluke that happened – they arrived in the country just as everyone needed to park their fabric ones,” she laughs.

“All these things came together and what it did, is it effectively restored the cash flow of the company and also put a whole lot of eyes back on our website.

“People had nothing but time on their hands, so they had a look, and they got acquainted with the brand again. A lot of people had walked away from the brand or believed it was one thing when it wasn’t or was, and they got a chance to acquaint with it and therefore made different decisions around purchasing – it was a pretty special time.”

Sales of everything had been up “insanely” since, says Stretton. Currently, sales are up 20% on what they were this time last year, during the quiet season.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Annah Stretton says she is in the happiest phase of her life.

A fashion museum, and the next 30 years

Stretton Group recently purchased the building behind its Morrinsville HQ, meaning Stretton has a 350m² space to unleash her creativity on.

The designer says work has already begun to repair the building and fit out, and she is hopeful a fashion museum and art space that is “reflective of the journey the brand has travelled” will be open to the public in 12 months’ time. A tourist attraction of sorts that would compliment the retailer’s huge on-site flagship store and cafe, she says.

It will be everything Annah Stretton through the ages and will put all the “stuff” she has held on to over the years to good use, she says.

“To set up a footprint that would celebrate the brand that has been run from Morrinsville [would be amazing]. That’s the next big project for us.”

As for what is next for Stretton personally, she says more time spent with the grandchildren is on the cards, as is finishing her 30,000-word dissertation on privileging the Incarcerated Wāhine Voice in the Decarceration Conversation for her masters in Maori and indigenous studies. She also has a masters of public policy.

Stretton sees herself based in New Zealand for the next three to four years, but longer term would like to live somewhere else for a period of time with her partner, running the company remotely.

“We are starting to think about that – but not in the sense of I’m just going to lay on a beach. I’d like to follow a warmer temperature and work in a different space for a while, that’s appealing.”

Stretton says she is in the happiest phase of here life, and enjoying having her mother, daughter and her new grandchild in the office.

She suspects she will follow in the footsteps of her 83-year-old mother who is still working, in her business, in an administrative role.

“For me there is not really an end until I’m six-foot under.”