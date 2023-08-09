ASB reports record full-year profit of $1.56b

ASB’s annual profit lifted 6% to a record as it benefited from a wider interest margin and growth in lending and deposits.

The bank’s profit increased to $1.56 billion in the 12 months to the end of June, from $1.47b the previous year, the bank said in a statement to the NZX on Wednesday.

Its total lending over the year increased 4%, with home lending up 3%, and business lending up 5% while total customer deposits grew 3%.

The bank’s net interest margin, which shows the difference between what it earns on loans and pays on deposits, rose 22 basis points to 244bp.

Its net interest income increased 16% to $3b.

Chief executive Vittoria Shortt said the bank’s performance had softened in the second half after a strong first half, reflecting a more challenging operating environment.

The bank’s provision for impaired debts increase $23 million due to inflation, interest rate pressures and a decline in house prices.

“We are seeing clear signs that growth is slowing which reflects the broader economic environment,” Shortt said. “However, our balance sheet remains strong and resilient which positions us well to continue to support our customers and the New Zealand economy.”