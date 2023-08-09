'Use it or lose it' consents proposed for offshore wind farms

The Government hopes to prevent businesses sitting on consents for offshore wind farms without then going on to promptly develop them.

”Use it or lose it” resource consents for offshore wind farms and more investment in gas storage facilities are among the ideas being floated by the Government to ease the transition away from fossil fuels.

Energy Minister Megan Woods released a raft of consultation papers on Tuesday designed to pave the way for a new energy strategy that it intends to finalise next year.

They propose a possible ban on constructing new thermal power plants to meet the country’s “baseload” demand for electricity, but also appear to suggest the effect of that would only be symbolic.

The ban would not prevent generators from constructing new gas-fired power plants to meet peak electricity demand, and officials indicate that investment may be required.

But they note that even existing power plants are already “moving swiftly away” from burning gas to meet baseload electricity demand due to the higher cost of thermal generation, and that they expect that trend to continue.

The “use it or lose it” consenting regime for offshore wind farms could give companies seven years to determine the feasibility of constructing wind farms out to sea, after which their right to build in that location would be revoked if they had not committed to invest.

The possible measure appears designed to address concerns that generators have frequently obtained resource consents for onshore wind farms, only to then sit on them for more than a decade.

Gas industry association GasNZ, whose members include distributor First Gas, have appealed to the Government to impose a mandatory requirement for 5% of all gas to come from renewable sources by 2030 to encourage the development of a biogas industry.

But officials have not appeared to back that and instead suggested that some consumers might be willing to pay “a small premium” on their bills in return for an amount biogas equivalent to their usage being piped into the gas network.

The documents discuss the challenges that will be faced by the energy sector in the coming decades at length.

Concerns include the possibility that not enough renewable generation will be built to cover peak electricity demand, and that the gas market could become increasingly volatile as both the demand and supply of natural gas falls away, potentially leaving shortfalls in the availability of gas for electricity generation.

More storage of gas might be needed to cope with increasingly lumpy supply and demand, the papers suggest.

“We do not import fossil gas and we have limited underground gas storage, which means that domestic production of fossil gas must closely match demand,” the papers caution.

“Ensuring supply continues to meet our energy needs as demand declines will involve ongoing investment in fossil gas production, distribution and transmission assets.”

The consultations on the energy transition come a day after the Government announced that United States investment company BlackRock was seeking to raise $2 billion from institutional investors to invest into renewable energy and other technologies that could support the elimination of fossil fuels.