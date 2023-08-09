Briscoe expects lower first-half profit, says retail environment 'difficult'

Briscoe is feeling the impact of an economic downturn. (File photo)

Briscoe Group, which owns Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport, warned first-half profit would fall as it navigates a “difficult and unpredictable” retail environment.

The company expects to report profit of more than $42 million in the half year to the end of July, down from $45.6m last year, and expects it to be difficult to replicate last year’s full-year profit of $88.4m, it said in a statement to the NZX on Wednesday.

Conditions are getting tougher for retailers as shoppers tighten their purse strings in response to a slowing economy and higher interest rates. While Briscoe’s first-half sales lifted 0.4%, its gross profit margin is expected to fall about 200 basis points as it feels the impact of the economic downturn.

“The retail environment continues to be difficult and unpredictable to navigate from an economic perspective and the widely reported explosion in retail crime continues to have a significant operational as well as economic impact,” said managing director Rod Duke.

“We expect New Zealand retail to remain highly sensitive to ongoing uncertainty in relation to economic conditions, customer sentiment, cost pressures, higher interest rates and political uncertainty given the upcoming election.”

Duke said over the last two years the retailer had suffered seven ram raid attacks and at least 12 other significant break-ins causing substantial property damage and stock loss.

Store staff were also enduring ever-increasing levels of abuse and aggressive behaviour, he said.

Briscoe had “significantly increased” investment in security initiatives to ensure staff felt as safe as possible when working in stores, he said.

The company’s first-half sales lifted to $369.2m from $367.9m last year. Its homeware sales edged up 0.3% while sporting goods sales gained 0.5%.

“We’re pleased with the sales we’ve produced for this first half,” Duke said. “To achieve positive sales growth for both homeware and sporting goods given the continued negative economic factors impacting consumer confidence and retail spending is a solid first half performance for the group.”

He said it was encouraging to see customers return to physical stores with the group’s bricks and mortar sales showing higher growth than online sales for the half.

Briscoe expects to release its first-half result on September 13.

The company’s shares were unchanged at $4.64 in mid-morning trading on the NZX on Wednesday.