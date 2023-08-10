McDonald's accused of 'price-gouging' loyal customers

McDonald’s is being accused of price-gouging after users of its MyMacca’s app noticed customers were being offered different prices on the same deals.

But the fast food chain says the price differences are due to “personalisation” and those who use the app most often get the best deal over time.

In a post on Reddit on Tuesday, one MyMacca’s user said he was being charged $3 more for a meal than his partner, despite them accessing the app at the same time and in the same location.

Screenshots showed the pair were offered the same meal deal at $14 and $17 respectively, as well as different prices for two McFlurry desserts.

“I use the app far more often than she does. Due to my ‘loyalty’, they have decided to individually gouge my prices up, whilst leaving hers the way they are. The difference is upwards of 15% at times,” he said.

The post sparked a flurry of price comparisons, which revealed the in-app price for the meal ranged from $13 to $17, and it was not offered to all users.

While the price discrepancies led to accusations of price-gouging and “terrible behaviour” from some people, others accepted personalised discounts as “annoying but allowable.”

McDonald’s spokesperson Simon Kenny said MyMacca’s offers differed between users, based on a variety of factors.

“Due to the personalisation of our app, not all customers will see the same deals, and as an example a deal may be offered to encourage use of the app on the customer’s next visit,” he said.

App users earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for food and other promotional items, as well as offers and deals.

“Our most loyal customers on the Macca’s app get the most significant benefits over time,” Kenny said.

“The loyalty programme continues to evolve and, as we do across the McDonald’s business, we listen to our customers and their feedback, and factor that into future planning.”