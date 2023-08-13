Are people willing to pay more for a pet-friendly rental?

A Wellington woman slept at work, in a tent and in a caravan as she battled to find a rental that would take both her and her beloved dog.

“Finding a pet-friendly rental anywhere in NZ is nearly impossible and is incredibly difficult. There would've been at least four times, I was homeless with nowhere to sleep due to having a dog.”

It even got to the point where she was willing to pay more money to secure a rental if it was dog-friendly.

“I would never give up my dog.”

Barfoot & Thompson manages more than 19,000 rental properties across Auckland, out of which just 14.8% allowed pets in January 2023 – despite New Zealand being home to more than 4.35 million pets in 2020, according to Companion Animals NZ.

But the number of pet-friendly rental properties under Barfoot & Thompson had increased roughly 6% year-on-year, over the past three years.

Auckland rental properties that allowed pets fetched an average of 11.3% more in rent per week than those that did not, or about $70.20 extra per week.

In the Auckland CBD, which is mainly apartments, only 1.76% of rentals allowed pets – for $282 more in rent per week.

The rental company said landlords that did not offer pets a place to stay had good reasons. Sometimes, the rental was unsuitable for pets, due to incomplete fencing. Others did not want to risk damage to the property.

Another Wellington cat owner had to remove her cats from the property when it was time for an inspection, because she could not find any property willing to take them.

“I would be willing to pay more for a pet-friendly rental except the prices are ridiculous.”

She currently pays $480 a week for a one-bedroom rental.

Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash A Wellington woman has resorted to secretly having her two cats at her rental just to have a place to live.

”I would stay at a place hell of a lot longer if they allowed my cats. Moving every time someone has a problem with two little fluff balls is incredibly inconvenient. Not to mention, cats don’t even do damage,” she said.

Joseph Schellack, general manager of Crockers Property Management, said there was always a number of tenants trying to find a home for themselves and their pets.

“Due to the low number of pet-friendly rental properties on offer it has been our experience that pet owners are often willing to offer a slightly higher rental level to secure a property, but that is not the deciding factor for many landlords.

“The benefits to the landlords who allow pets is that they often have lower vacancy periods, tenants tend to stay for longer, and they may gain slightly higher rental levels.”

A new report providing data on New Zealand’s growing build-to-rent sector revealed that pet friendliness was a factor helping the sector to perform better than expected.

The survey found two-thirds of build-to-rent buildings allow pets, which was helping to encourage longer resident tenure. For projects that allowed pets, 15% to 50% of households had at least one pet – mainly dogs and cats.

Barry Grieve, LJ Hooker national network manager, said tenants wanting to find a pet-friendly rental = should ensure they had references for their pets.

“Small things, such as making sure your dog is registered, that you left the previous property in the same condition it was found and being honest about any pets will ensure a better chance of securing a rental.”