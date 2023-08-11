Food price inflation could finally be easing as prices fall, month-on-month

Relief could be in sight at the supermarket checkouts as for the first time this year, food prices have lifted at an annual rate below 10%.

Food prices increased 9.6% in the 12 months ended July 2023, the Stats NZ Food Price Index shows.

In July 2023, compared with July 2022, fruit and vegetables prices increased 6.2%, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 9.3% and grocery food prices increased 11.9%.

Compared to the month before, food prices fell 0.5% in July. After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were down 1.1%.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the figures showed that shoppers were seeing some relief at the checkout, with fresh fruit and vegetable prices declining month-on-month.

Prices for fruit and vegetables such as tomatoes, avocados, and oranges contributed the most to the overall monthly fall and were also down year-on-year.

“The overall fall in food prices in July marks the first month since February 2022 that food prices have fallen. The fall has to be kept in context – food prices are still nearly 10% higher than a year ago, stretching household budgets.

”Overall, these figures are the first sign of some moderation in food price inflation. We’re not expecting to see a rapid fall in food prices continue, but we might well start to see less intense increases each month, and some falls in prices over time due to seasonal trends continue.

“However, there’s still certainly cost pressures in the system, including higher input costs for a number of producers, with on-farm costs up 12% over the last year, as well as higher packaging and transport costs.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod talks to Market Matters about why the next food and rental price data could prove important for interest rates.

In June, prices rose 12.5% year-on-year. That annual rate of change had been virtually unchanged all year. It comes as food price inflation was dropping in the UK, US and Australia.

ANZ economist Henry Russell said the 4.1% increase month-on-month for fruit and vegetables went against the usual seasonal uplift seen in the winter months, which was likely some correction from the weather-related disruption seen earlier in the year.

“As supply disruption fades, we should start to see fresh produce prices continue to return to more normal levels,” he said.

“More relief should be on the way for households, as NZ prices have been out of step with global food prices for some time. We’ve seen large falls in global meat and dairy prices that have yet to be reflected on NZ shelves.”

That said, cost-of-living pressures continued to bite, and a worrying upward trend in global oil prices was adding to prices at the pump, he said.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said the dynamic of widespread price rises looked to be slowing.

About 48% of items rose in July, and 51% had price falls.

”It may be that the cyclone premium for retail prices is unwinding. Otherwise, it suggests that softening demand conditions and greater consumer resistance to paying higher food pricing might be impacting food retail pricing decisions,” he said.

“If the latter is the case, this is encouraging for the future food price inflation outlook.”