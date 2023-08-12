Carter Holt Harvey to pay former employee almost $30,000 following poorly-worded emails

Building supplies company Carter Holt Harvey has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay a former employee almost $30,000 after he was unjustifiably dismissed over an email he sent to a customer requesting a price on timber products.

Jonathan Taggart had been an account manager with Carter Holt Harvey (CHH) Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) since 2018. His main tasks were to liaise with customers on pricing and manage market demand, the authority said.

The pandemic period was a difficult time for the business, the authority noted, and there were ongoing issues with supply chains.

On March 22, 2021, a meeting was held so staff could ask questions about timber supply and be informed about a change coming to the market.

The messaging about the market change was embargoed until the afternoon of March 24 and a script was provided to the staff to help them answer customer questions.

But Taggart broke the embargo the day before it lifted in an email to a Carters customer who was unhappy about supply lead times “blowing out”.

He responded saying: “You will hear some news tomorrow about a major move CHH is forced to make to try [sic] improve the greater CHH capacity challenges. This will have a very good and very bad impact on the New Zealand merchant and construction market depending on partnerships and supply agreements This information is confidential and will be released to the wider market on Wednesday.”

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

The response reached CHH head office and LVL general manager Jonathan Fletcher, who said the information in the email should not have been shared with customers at that time.

Taggart was suspended on full pay, pending an investigation into alleged serious misconduct for breaching the embargo. He apologised and was able return to work following a disciplinary process.

On May 28, Taggart emailed a customer from PlaceMakers, who had requested LVL’s “sharpest price” on LVL product – despite not being able to get the email approved by another staff member before sending.

It said: “based on our current market position competing on price is not something the business is any position to do. That said however, this is a quoted job in market, and I am happy to honour the rates previously quoted in market with the February price increase applied. Please note this is well below what we are quoting for new projects at this time.”

LVL said Taggart’s email was negligent and could have been read as LVL being anti-competitive – that LVL was unwilling to compete on price because it had market dominance and did not have to.

He was told it showed a lack of care, attention and good judgement because if the email had come to the attention of the Commerce Commission, there could have been serious consequences for the company.

Taggart was suspended on full pay again and went through disciplinary meetings. He was then dismissed in July for serious misconduct.

Member of the Employment Relations Authority Natasha Szeto said LVL saw the underlying issues between the two incidents as being similar because both of Taggart’s communications were emails to customers, there were similar contraventions of CHH’s disciplinary policy and it considered Taggart’s pricing explanation to be unnecessary when he had been told to say less in emails to customers.

Szeto said she was not persuaded that the incidents were similar.

“It is not as clear and unambiguous that the May email was anticompetitive. Different interpretations of the critical phrase from the May email were still being argued before the authority. Because the incidents were not similar, I conclude that the March incident would not – in isolation – have been sufficient warning to precede a dismissal without notice for the May incident.

“Following the May incident, I consider that LVL simply saw Mr Taggart as creating business risk that it was either unwilling or unable to manage.”

CHH was ordered to pay Taggart $16,399.78 in lost wages and $13,500 compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.