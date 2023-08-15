The macabre reason behind that 'new clothes' smell

Wondering why your new clothes pong? It’s probably the formaldehyde.

Clothing makers use all sorts of chemicals to make and protect their products, including formaldehyde, a key ingredient in embalming fluid and the likely reason for that ‘new clothes’ smell.

While you may think formaldehyde has no business outside the funeral home, the chemical is actually found in all sorts of products, including composite woods like particleboard and MDF, paints, glues, pesticides and fertilisers, air fresheners and cleaning products.

It’s also used to make textile inks and dyes, and sprayed on to fabric to make it more resistant to wrinkles, mould and mildew.

With such widespread use, it’s no surprise most new clothes come with more than a hint of eau de formaldehyde.

But should shoppers be worried about the smell or just mildly offended by it?

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the most common effect of formaldehyde in clothing is skin irritation.

“From the few studies in recognised scientific journals, the suggestion is that only 1-4% of people are sensitive to formaldehyde concentrations of 1-2% and higher (10,000 parts per million to 20,000ppm).

“For sensitised people, studies show decreasing reactions with decreasing formaldehyde concentrations, but even 30ppm may elicit a reaction in some already sensitised subjects.”

Levels of chemicals in clothing and textiles aren’t regulated in New Zealand and MBIE said there was no evidence to suggest regulation was needed.

However, there were voluntary guidelines for clothing suppliers which set acceptable levels of formaldehyde.

Clothing for babies and infants under two as well as items marketed specifically towards people with sensitive skin, the limit was set at 30ppm.

For all other clothing that came in direct contact with skin, the limit was 100ppm. For items that would not be in direct contact with skin, up to 300ppm of formaldehyde was deemed acceptable.

MBIE recommended washable clothing be washed and aired – preferably outside – thoroughly before use. Clothes labelled “dry-clean only” should also be aired thoroughly before being worn.