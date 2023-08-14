Contact Energy slightly betters broker forecast with $127m profit

Contact Energy’s satisfaction score of 42 per cent put it in last place in Consumer NZ’s annual survey of electricity providers. (File photo)

Contact Energy has kicked off the reporting season for power companies with what it described as a “solid result”, tarnished by a previously-reported write-down to an underground gas storage facility.

The company posted a 31% drop in its net profit, which totalled $127 million for the year to the end of June, but its “underlying” operating profit rose 5% to $573m.

The result appeared slightly better than forecast by broker Forsyth Barr, which had been predicting a $123m net profit and an underlying operating profit of $553m.

Forsyth Barr has predicted the big four power companies, which also include state-controlled “gentailers” Genesis Energy, Meridian and Mercury, will together report their largest-ever single increase in their combined operating for the year, which they expect to total $2.7b.

The broker described it as in many ways a “perfect year” for power companies, in part due to high hydro inflows.

Contact took a $86m after-tax hit to its profit in the first half of its financial year to recognise that the underground Ahuroa Gas Storage facility in which it has a contract to store gas, would not be able to hold as much gas as it had expected due to water ingress.

“Contact delivered a solid financial performance despite soft short-term wholesale market conditions,” chief executive Mike Fuge said.

He said the company had seen “the highest nationwide hydro inflows in post-market history, with North Island rainfall the highest on record”.

“This depressed spot market prices and saw greater price separation between the North and South Islands. We responded by purchasing excess renewable electricity from the wholesale spot market and reduced our thermal generation to the lowest in Contact history.”