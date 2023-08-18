Here's how to cut your airport parking costs in half

Depending on where you pull up, airport parking could cost as much as $11 for 10 minutes.

Airfares, accommodation, insurance... Heading away is one expense after another and there are few more aggravating than airport parking (I’m looking at you, departure tax).

Notoriously pricey around the world, airport parking is no bargain in New Zealand either.

In fact, depending on your choice of parking facility, you could be charged as much as $11 to park for the 10 minutes it takes to see Granny safely inside the terminal. Jet out of town for a few days and the bill could run into the hundreds of dollars.

Exorbitant? Yes. Inevitable? No.

Here’s how to stop your parking charges heading skyward:

STUFF Stuff Travel sent four intrepid journos to trial the airline-planned weekends.

Don’t cover your car

Unless you’re rolling in something really high-end, a little exposure to the elements probably won’t hurt your vehicle – and it’ll be much easier on your wallet.

Covered parking options are significantly more expensive than uncovered. That $11 per 10 minutes rate mentioned earlier is the cost of parking undercover at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal. Meanwhile, parking in the open at a nearby location is just $3 for the same period.

The difference is also pretty stark when parking longer term. Covered parking at Wellington Airport costs $51 per day, while an uncovered spot is $43.

Park and ride

If you’re flying out of Auckland, you should seriously consider using the park and ride service.

Sure, it’s a 10-minute bus ride from the airport, but the Verissimo Dr facility offers secure short- and long-term parking at way lower rates than you’d pay at the airport – we’re talking $45 for a three-day stay versus up to $139 for an uncovered spot on site.

And with free shuttles running to and from both terminals every 10 minutes almost around the clock, is it really that much more of a hassle? You could spend longer than that doing laps of the airport car park looking for a spot.

Christchurch Airport also offers a park and ride option, although it’s slightly more expensive than Auckland at $55 for three days.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Heading away is one expense after another and there are few more aggravating than airport parking.

Think long-term

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports all offer short- and long-term parking options and if you’re planning to be away for more than 24 hours, they’re usually more cost-effective.

At Wellington Airport, three days in an uncovered short-term park costs $129, while the long-term parking area costs $74.

In Auckland, the best deal on a short-term spot is $114 while long-term options start at $76.

Parking in Christchurch Airport’s designated long-term car park was $5 more expensive than the short-term option on Orchard Rd, where three days’ parking costs $85.

SUPPLIED To get the best bang for your buck, book long-term parking online in advance.

Book in advance

A little forethought goes a long way in the costly world of airport parking.

Sticking with the three-day stay scenario (I can’t be the only one dreaming of a long weekend), you can save as much as $57 just by booking ahead at Wellington Airport.

Drive into an uncovered park on the day of departure and you’ll come home to that $129 bill. Book online and the cost comes down to $72 – even less than the drive-up price of parking in the long-term car park.

But wait, there’s more

Think long-term and book in advance and you could save even more.

Three days in the long-term car park at Wellington Airport, booked in advance, costs just $61 – a saving of $68 on the original $129 bill.

Meanwhile, there is an additional saving of $29 to be made in Christchurch and travellers flying from Auckland can save a further $10.50.