Net immigration back near record high as revolving-door syndrome strengthens

New Zealand experienced a net migration gain of 86,600 people in the year to the end of June, close to the record influx of 91,700 seen in the year to March 2020, according to Stats NZ’s latest estimates.

Last month it had estimated a net migration gain of 77,800 in the year to the end of May, but it has now revised that up to a gain of just under 82,000 while a further net gain in June added to the new annual running total.

It estimated there was a net loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens in the year to the end of June, which was the highest outflow since 2013, but that was dwarfed by an all-time record net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens.

The figures count people as migrants if they are expected to either live in New Zealand or live outside the country for 12 out of the 16 months after they cross the border, so can include students and people travelling for working holidays.

Supplied NZ is bleeding citizens, but new longer-term arrivals are more than filling the gap.

The figures are subject to revision as Stats NZ gains more information about people’s actual movements.

Citizens of India, Philippines, China, South Africa, and Fiji drove the gain from net migration, It said.

Overseas visitor arrivals also rose, reflecting the tourism recovery.

In the month of June, 178,400 overseas visitors arrived in the country, which was up from 160,300 in May and up from 83,800 in June 2022.

However, tourism numbers still appear shy of pre-Covid levels, with overseas arrivals down 16% on the number recorded in June 2019.