Lender writes off 'unaffordable' $14,000 car loan, repays fees and interest

The $14,000 car loan was written off after a financial mentor got involved.

A lender has written off a man’s “unaffordable” car loan and repaid interest and fees after a financial mentor went into bat for him.

The man took out a $14,070 loan May 2019, but was soon struggling to make repayments. In December 2021, he sought help from a financial mentor who asked the lender for the loan’s affordability calculation.

The paperwork showed the calculation used was based on the man working overtime of 33 hours in a fortnight and a surplus of $118 a month.

However, there were no written records confirming the overtime, and nothing to prove the lender had made “reasonable enquiries” to check the overtime was reliable.

Lending law requires lenders to check whether borrowers will be able to meet their payments without suffering substantial hardship, Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Karen Stevens said.

“They need to do this by getting reliable information and making sufficient enquiries about a person’s income and expenses.”

The financial mentor made a complaint to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO) scheme, one of four dispute resolution services that deal with complaints that cannot be resolved directly by customers and their providers.

The mentor said the loan was not affordable, in breach of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA).

The lender disagreed and provided information showing it had considered the affordability was “tight”, but had gone ahead because the man had a good credit history.

However, it offered to freeze the loan at its present level of approximately $3,7662, and reduce the repayment amounts.

The financial mentor declined the offer, saying it would only save the man about $324 with debt still to pay.

After an investigation, an IFSO scheme case manager said the loan affordability calculation should have been based on a lower monthly income, to factor in any possible changes in his overtime hours.

The case manager also said the lender had calculated expenses using its own “living allowance”, which was lower than Inland Revenue’s Household Expenditure Guide, made a mistake in its calculation of one of the man’s expenses and left out a regular payment for vehicle insurance.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Paperwork showed the man would have a surplus of $118 a month after making loan repayments.

The IFSO scheme agreed with the financial mentor that there had been a breach of the CCCFA, and asked the lender to refund all interest and fees paid on the loan, with no further interest payable.

Stevens said borrowers who were struggling to repay debt should “pause, and get sorted” by contacting a free financial mentoring service.

“Not only can financial mentors help someone with budgeting advice, but they can also help consumers make a complaint if they are concerned about a lender not lending responsibly.

“A mentor can guide them through and explain about CCCFA remedies right from the beginning; it stops misunderstandings and disappointment later on.”