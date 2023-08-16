Reserve Bank holds OCR at 5.5%, suggests rate may stay higher for longer

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but has forecast it will remain at that level for longer than it had previously forecast after giving a strong nod to inflation fears.

The bank’s latest forecasts suggest it won’t start cutting interest rates until towards the middle of 2025, rather than early that year or towards the end of next year.

It is predicting inflation will also stay higher for longer, forecasting it will come in at 5.2% in the December quarter, rather than drop back to 4.6% by then.

It now expects a steeper rise in unemployment to kick in later, predicting it will only rise to 3.8% in the current quarter, rather than jumping to 4.1%.

The bank said the imbalance between demand and supply was moderating, but it warned “a prolonged period of subdued spending growth” was still required to better match the supply capacity of the economy and reduce inflation pressure.

In a hawkish statement, the bank’s monetary policy committee bluntly warned that in the near term there was “a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected”.

It did not appear to voice the same level of concern about the risk of the economy deteriorating further than it had previously expected.

“Members noted that current projections are for subdued GDP growth, rather than a sharp downturn,” it said.

The New Zealand dollar quickly climbed about a quarter of a US cent to US59.6 cents in the wake of the statement.

The bank’s monetary policy committee said the economy was evolving “broadly as anticipated” and interest rates at their current level were constraining spending and hence inflation pressure, “as anticipated and required”.

But it said it had agreed that the OCR needed to “stay at restrictive levels for the foreseeable future” to ensure annual consumer price inflation returned to its 1% to 3% target band.

Capital Economics economist Abhijit Surya said the Reserve Bank appeared increasingly concerned that economic activity and inflation might not slow as much as expected.

”However, we don’t take that to mean the bank will hike rates again,” he said. “Rather, we think the Reserve Bank will be willing to tolerate a more protracted period of restrictive policy settings than was previously the case.”

Analyst CoreLogic noted the change of the timing for likely interest rate cuts but said that in its view that was a “tweak” to the Reserve Bank’s forecasts and agreed there “wasn’t a clear sense that any further increases would be likely in the meantime”.

“The Reserve Bank’s view remains that the house price downturn is essentially now over, but also that the ‘upturn’ could be pretty subdued with prices potentially still below their previous 2021 peak in late 2026. We share those general expectations,” it said.