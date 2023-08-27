Forensic accounting AI red-flags16 Kiwi companies at risk of failing

Transparently.ai chief executive Hamish Macalister on how AI can be used to detect companies cooking the books and tax evaders.

An artificial intelligence (AI) system trained to detect signs of accounting manipulation has flagged 16 Kiwi companies at risk of collapse.

The AI, from Singapore-based company Transparently.ai, detected the companies as part of a world-wide audit.

The AI works a bit like an automated forensic accountant and was trained on thousands of company accounts and designed to look for common signs that someone was cooking the books.

Transparently.ai chief executive Hamish Macalister, a Kiwi himself, said the 16 companies could be described as “deeply concerning” after they scored above 50% on the system’s manipulation risk score.

The 16 companies were taken from a sample of the country’s 125 largest companies by market value.

Macalister said, on average, around 65 to 70% of stocks with risk scores over 50% experienced some form of corporate collapse, defined as a major share price drop and usually associated with the company being shut down.

Typically, half would see that collapse within three years.

Macalister was not willing to reveal the names of the 16 companies.

“While I know the names would massively enhance the story, I'm afraid there's a variety of reasons why we can't reveal them. They are only available to subscribers,” he said.

He said the companies were from a variety of sectors.

There were also no obvious recurring reasons the companies were flagged as likely to have had their accounts manipulated.

“We can see issues with corporate governance, income quality, cash quality, accruals management and more, depending on the stocks,” he said.

Beyond these 16 companies, the outlook for New Zealand companies was good.

When public companies from 40 countries were ranked by rates of accounting manipulation, New Zealand had the eighth least manipulation, which put the country one place ahead of the United States, and 9 places ahead of Australia.

Switzerland, Denmark, Taiwan, Japan, France, Sweden and Finland were all found to have lower rates of accounting manipulation than New Zealand.

Supplied Transparently.ai chief technology officer Mauro Sauco was formerly Google chief technology officer for the Asia Pacific region.

How Transparently.ai works

Transparently.ai chief technology officer Mauro Sauco said the AI had 150 different models, all of which focused upon a different sign or method of account manipulation.

It underwent supervised and unsupervised training in order to refine its ability to detect likely signs of manipulation.

Supervised training meant a human with accounting expertise would guide the AI in recognising red flags.

In unsupervised training, the AI was often presented with companies accounts where something was known to have gone wrong, and allowed to roam free, looking for symptoms that might have been causes or early warning signs of manipulation.

The AI essentially repeatedly refined itself and acquired new skills to detect manipulation, which it could then deploy while assessing other companies.

The AI launched in August last year, and currently has over 100 users, mainly enterprise customers.

Macalister refused to name clients, but said they included one of the largest global banks, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers.

The company claimed the AI could foretell financial ruin more than two years before it occurred.

Sauco said this claim could be made because the team had presented the AI with historic financial data for companies that had gone bust, while withholding financial statements from those companies during the period the collapse happened.

This allowed the AI to assess the company without knowing the outcome, and when this was done, the AI was able to flag the issue on average two years before the collapse.

AI can also be used to target tax evaders

Macalister said tools like Transparently.ai could be used by regulators to seek out tax evaders.

He said the system could identify poor corporate governance, which was a red flag for tax dodging, and it could identify methods of account manipulation that could have an impact on a company’s tax burden.

“For example, manipulating their accruals, the non-cash line items, to reduce reported profit and therefore tax,” he said.

The AI could also identify disconnects between expected tax bills, and what a company ended up paying.

Macalister said one regulator had shown interest in using his company’s AI, but that regulator was not in New Zealand.

“There is a learning curve for adoption of these technologies, and the pace of development is insanely fast.”

Supplied Transparently.ai chief executive Hamish Macalister, who heralds from Kohimarama, said Singapore offered a lot of support for tech companies working in the finance space.

He said there was also concern that many of these AIs were black boxes, which Transparently.ai attempted to address by having the AI able to write a detailed account of how it came to the conclusions it did.

Inland Revenue (IR) deputy commissioner Tony Morris said there were no plans to go down the path of using generative AI or large language models (which are systems like ChatGPT or Amazon’s Titans) any time soon.

“We are looking at the technology and what it is capable of, but we have no intention of integrating it into the core application,” he said.

In a written response, the department appeared to be shying away from utilising AI too heavily to detect tax cheats, stressing any action would continue to be taken by a human.

“Our tools do not automate any decisions, rather they identify returns and patterns of activity that are directed to our people to review,” Morris said.

“We can’t provide any more detail of how we handle fraud detection. The less we share in terms of how we handle it, the harder it is for people to adjust their tactics.”

Morris said the department had been using versions of automated algorithms for years, but they were used to identify things like taxpayers’ filing and payment behaviours.

“The information we glean from analytics technology helps us make targeted interventions.

“As it turns out, we are using technology to help customers far more often than we use it to make a case for auditing them.”

IR does not have an estimate figure for the tax revenue lost to tax crime across the whole country.

“Inland Revenue puts its effort into stopping it rather than trying to measure it,” Morris said.

“Some countries do try to measure the tax gap by looking at how much tax should be paid, given the make-up of the economy and the tax laws, and compare that to how much is collected.

“But there’s all sorts of ways that measurement doesn’t work. So, in New Zealand, we don’t measure or predict it.”

Morris said IR did use analytic tools to identify areas of risk to focus efforts.

“This includes risks associated with genuine customer error, potential income suppression, and ineligible or fraudulent claims.”

How Transparently.ai ran its worldwide study

The company only looked at countries with more than 100 stocks on their exchanges, and removed any country where the market cap was dominated by a single stock.

Companies were also only included if there was sufficient data on them for the AI to analyse, such as the company’s finances had to be available for a number of years.

In the New Zealand sample, 125 companies were able to be analysed, with their average manipulation risk score sitting at 28.3%.