Sky TV bumps up prices for broadband, entertainment package

Sky TV’s latest price increase comes three months after the broadcaster bumped up the annual cost of its Sky Sport Now streaming service.

Sky Television will increase the cost of its broadband and entertainment packages from October 1.

In an email to customers, the broadcaster said the price of its Sky Entertainment and Sky Movies packages had not changed since 2019.

”To continue to offer the best entertainment experience, we’re adjusting our channel offering,” the company said.

“Our premium channel SoHo will be included for everyone in the Sky Entertainment package (rather than having a separate charge), and there is a small increase in the price of Sky Entertainment,” it said.

A subscription to SoHo, which screens popular shows including Succession, The Last of Us and And Just Like That, currently costs $9.99 per month.

The price of the Sky Movies package will fall by 93 cents to $20 per month from October 1, while all Sky broadband packages will increase by $5 per month at the same time.

“This change is the result of our local fibre companies (LFCs) increasing the price of the fibre connection to all their retail providers like Sky,” the company said.

“LFCs look after all the local fibre connections and charge this cost to Sky Broadband, which makes up part of your monthly bill.”

Affected customers would be notified by email and post from August 15 and new prices would be reflected in October bills.

The latest price increase comes three months after Sky announced an increase to the cost of an annual subscription to its Sky Sport Now streaming service.

That change coincided with the shutdown of rival platform Spark Sport and followed a $5 per month increase in the cost of a monthly Sky Sport Now pass on March 1.