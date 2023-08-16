Security guard 'justifiably dismissed' for pooping on school grounds and missing rostered shifts

Camera footage showed he was the only person who accessed the area the basin was in.

A security guard has lost his battle at the Employment Relations Authority after it was found he defecated on school grounds while on duty and missed rostered shifts.

Thomas Marsters worked for Allied Security from October 2021 to May 2022 as a security guard and was seeking claims for lost wages, compensation for humiliation, injury to feelings and loss of dignity, totalling $12,000.

He was let go from his job in May last year after Allied Security had reason to believe he had defecated in a basin at a primary school while on patrol and missed three shifts in April without notice.

Marsters denied defecating in a basin, which looked more like a trough, at the end of a passageway between two sheds at the school.

This was despite the school’s deputy principal confirming the area had been checked on Friday, the human faeces was discovered on Monday and CCTV footage showing Marsters was the only person to enter and leave the area that weekend.

Marsters said when he checked the area while on duty there were no faeces there.

He also noted that he would have had access to toilets at multiple sites, including at the school.

He said, although he had been told by Allied not to use the school bathrooms, if he had an urgent need, he would have disobeyed that instruction.

Marsters raised a number of questions including whether the faeces could be identified as human in origin, whether it came from an adult or child, whether someone could have accessed the space out of sight of the camera and whether a neighbour might have thrown faeces over a fence.

Having investigated the physical site, Allied Security considered it was unlikely that anyone else could be to blame because they would need to climb a 1.8m fence, defecate in the basin and then climb back if they were not to be seen.

In regard to missed shifts on three occasions in April, Marsters put forward a number of reasons why he had not notified the company of absences. They included allergies so bad his eyes were swollen shut and an outstanding personal grievance with Denis Roets, a regional manager for Allied Security.

Authority member Geoff O’Sullivan found Allied Security fully and fairly investigated the faeces allegation and missed shifts and fairly put it to Marsters for response before dismissing him.

“I find that it was open to Allied Security to conclude that Marsters had defecated in the area and accordingly was guilty of serious misconduct warranting dismissal.

“Allied Investments Limited trading as Allied Security has met the test of justification and accordingly Marsters’ dismissal under the circumstances was justified,” he said.