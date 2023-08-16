Fletcher Building annual profit falls 46% after convention centre costs escalate

Fletcher Building’s annual profit fell 46% after it faced extra costs related to the troubled international convention centre in Auckland.

Net profit fell to $235 million in the year to June 30, from $432m the previous year, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Wednesday. The result included $301m of one-time costs.

Fletcher Building is losing money on the convention centre being built for SkyCity Entertainment Group after a fire in October 2019 resulted in extensive damage which delayed the project and escalated costs.

“The significant items related mainly to additional provisions of $255 million on the New Zealand International Convention Centre and Hobson Street Hotel (‘NZICC’) project,” said Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor.

Excluding one-time costs, the building supplies and construction company lifted operating profit 6% to $798m, in line with its forecast for about $800m. Revenue slipped 0.3% to $8.5 billion.

Taylor noted the higher operating profit had been achieved despite softer residential housing markets in New Zealand and Australia, and major weather events in New Zealand in the second half of the financial year.

The company’s operating profit margin lifted to 9.4% from 8.9% the previous year, which Taylor said was a good performance in a slowing market.

“Looking forward to FY24, we expect some further tightening in our overall volumes and so our focus remains on strong customer performance, cost control and pricing disciplines across our businesses,” he said. “We have shown we are well equipped to continue performing solidly through the cycle.”

Fletcher Building has flagged an $800m investment programme through the 2023 to 2026 financial years including the Laminex Taupo wood panels plant, Comfortech insulation, a new frame and truss plant, and the acquisitions of Tumu and Waipapa Timber.

Taylor said the investments would progressively mature over the coming couple of years and by the 2027 financial year the company expects they will add about $120m in operating profit.

The company’s new $400m Gib plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility in Tauranga has now started production and would be fully operational by the end of October, he said.

Fletcher Building will pay shareholders a final dividend of 16 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to 34c, down from 40c the previous year.