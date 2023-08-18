Mortgage pressure on households to crank up until mid-2024, Reserve Bank forecast shows.

Many households have not yet felt the full impact of the Reserve Bank’s fight against inflation.

Official interest rates remain on hold, but the effective total mortgage rate on the entire home loan debt burden of households will continue to increase until at least June next year.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua tracks, and forecasts, the effective total interest rate that would be paid by a borrower on a mega-loan made up of every residential home loan in the country.

On August 1, the Reserve Bank calculated the “yield”, or total interest cost, on the total mortgage debt of households was 5.3%, but the central bank’s forecasts show its got a long way further to rise.

As the Reserve Bank cranks up the official cash rate (OCR), it drives up the loan borrowing costs for households and businesses rises.

But the pressure of higher borrowing costs take time to filter through to households, which feel it when their home loans come to the end of fixed rate periods, and they have to refix their loans at higher interest rates.

As a result of that delayed-action process, the total mortgage yield for households would rise to 6.2% in June next year, the Reserve Bank forecast.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr, speaking at the Financial Services Council Conference in Auckland on Tuesday, said “it’s all a matter of timing”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and ACT leader David Seymour say an unchanged Official Cash Rate (OCR) doesn't mean the worst is over for borrowers.

“We’ve got 40% of our mortgages coming up for renewal in the next six months, so the impact of rate rises so far is still being felt in the economy,” Kerr said.

A large “lumpy” chunk of that would happen in spring, which was traditionally when the property market comes to life.

As a result, many home loans are fixed in spring and summer, and as a result, many fixed rate loan periods come to an end in those two seasons.

New Zealand households generally fix their loans for a mix of one and two-year fixed periods, data from the Reserve Bank shows.

Kerr believed the Reserve Bank would not have to increase the OCR again, a view shared by other bank economists.

“I think the central bank has done enough,” he said.

“I think the next move might be a rate cut, but not until 2024.”

The effect of home loan repayment increases is to reduce households’ ability to spend money on other things. That, in turn, reduces businesses’ power to lift prices on their goods and services quelling inflationary pressures.

Already, rate rises in the “first half” of Kiwibank’s mortgage book resulted in households that felt it cut their spending, Kerr said.

SUPPLIED Jarrod Kerr says with the global economic situation there is a risk of hiking interest rates too high

“That increase in interest expense is being felt by households,” Kerr said.

Banks had about $344.5 billion in housing loans at the end of June.

A rise from 5.3% to 6.2% would increase household home loan interest costs by around half a billion dollars.

He said the bank was monitoring unemployment closely, as defaults on home loans, and hence the state of banks’ balance sheets, is closely linked to the number of people in work.

Up to around 5.5% unemployment does not have a huge impact on defaults.

Above that level, and defaults increase exponentially, he said.

The Monetary Policy Committee was confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation would return to within its target range of 1% to 3%, while supporting maximum sustainable employment, said Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr.

There remained a risk that in the near term, there was a risk that activity and inflation measures did not slow as much as expected, Orr said.

Record high levels of immigration, and high, and increasing levels of household spending, are creating inflationary pressures, economists say.

Economist Eric Crampton from the New Zealand Initiative economic think-tank said heightened government spending was creating inflationary pressure.

“It’s increased by about $14.25b relative to what they were saying they were going to be spending in 2019 for this year,” he said.

“They are spending massively more than in 2019, and Covid has run through,” he said.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Eric Crampton from the New Zealand Initiative says

The Government had raised more in tax, largely as a result of not inflation-adjusting tax rates.

The Government should pare spending back down, he said.

“Retrenching back down to what they were expecting in 2019 would be a good start,” he said.

The actual mortgage rates people pay vary, depending on things like the amount of equity they have, the lender they get their money from, and their negotiating skills.

In July, the actual one and two-year average mortgage rates for people with more than 20% equity in their homes seeking new loans were 7.05% and 6.73%, Reserve Bank data shows.