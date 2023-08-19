Is our export quality better than what we're getting in supermarkets?

Are New Zealanders getting the ‘leftovers’ when it comes to produce?

It can be easy to look at the produce aisle and think we’re getting short-changed with supply often an issue and the quality of produce, at times, questionable.

But is it correct that we export our best stuff to other countries?

United Fresh New Zealand project manager Carmel Ireland said, traditionally, the quality of exported products was top grade . The majority of fresh exports was made up of kiwifruit and apples.

“Domestically we can buy top grade and secondary products – we have both options available on our supermarket shelves.”

New Zealand has a “tag” system that growers follow, which grades the quality of fruit. “Tag one” is for top quality produce, two is for good quality and three is for acceptable quality.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

Bron Kemp of independent grower and seller Twisted Citrus said often supermarkets would purchase tag two fruit to cater to budget conscious shoppers because it was cheaper but many stuck with tag one.

“The only difference between export grade tag one fruit and tag two fruit is appearance and size profile, so although they don’t look as good, they should taste the same, unless they have been cool-stored for a few weeks prior to reaching the supermarket.”

The country’s produce market had also been heavily affected this year by poor weather conditions and destroyed crops.

Cherry Gold Orchard’s exporting season took a horror turn when 60% of their crop was destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. The remaining 40% was going to waste as it was not feasible to send the small amount to Zespri for export and domestic sale.

Instead, owners Hugh and Linda Findlay decided to pick 15 tonnes worth of fruit themselves and sell it locally through food subscription service Wonky Box.

Danielle Addsett, market access manager for NZ Apples and Pears said more than 500,000 tonnes of apples were grown in the country in 2022 - so there were more than enough for New Zealand and international markets. In 2022, 68% of apples were exported.

“All apples grown in New Zealand have to meet the same high standards, regardless of whether they are for the domestic or international market,” Addsett said.

“Apples have a grading system that covers taste, size and colour. New Zealanders love braeburn and royal gala – two classic apple varieties, whereas sweet apples, like pacific queen, do well in Asian markets.”

Ajay Jina of Jina’s World of Fresh Produce, said it was not true that export markets were getting better produce.

“Many NZ exporters have predetermined customers overseas. Some of these are years in the making. Each of these customers may have their own unique specifications and requirements of the type of produce they require. Be it size and/or grade.

“We have some of the best produce in the world for our climate and you only have to travel to certain parts of the world to understand this.”