Domino's promoting combo deals that actually offer worse value

Domino’s says human error is behind promotional prices which appear to penalise pizza fans, rather than reward them.

Domino’s says human error is to blame for promotional prices which appear to penalise pizza fans for buying more, rather than reward them.

The pizza chain promoted a range of combo deals on its website and mobile app this week, but eagle-eyed customers spotted a problem.

While one My Domino’s box combo cost $12, two combos cost $25 and a triple treat was $38.

Purchased individually, two combos would cost $24 and customers could pick up three for $36.

Asked about the unusual pricing on Wednesday afternoon, a Domino’s spokesperson said human error was to blame.

STUFF A traditional Godfather costs $10. Nutritionists say our homemade version is better (video first published in December).

“We pride ourselves on being the home of great value. It appears, due to human error, we took that to the next level with the pricing of our My Domino’s box, with the single combo deal appearing online for $1 less than it should be,” she said.

“This has been raised with the relevant team to update as soon as possible.”

The website and app were both still to be updated on Thursday morning.

Consumer NZ communications and campaigns manager Jessica Walker said the advertised prices could put Domino’s on shaky legal ground.

SCREENSHOT While one My Domino’s box combo was advertised at $12, a two combo deal cost $25 and a triple treat was $38.

“As it is cheaper to buy multiple individual ‘deals’ than the deal for two or three, it looks like Domino’s advertising could potentially mislead consumers which puts it at risk of breaching the Fair Trading Act.

“The Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct by retailers.”

The consumer watchdog has been campaigning against “dodgy” specials in recent months.

After calling on shoppers to share misleading supermarket prices, it received more than 600 examples.

The complaints included “specials”, which on closer inspection were not an opportunity to save, complaints of customers being charged more than shelf price and dodgy multibuys, in which the products would have been cheaper if purchased individually.

Its advice to anyone who came across questionable prices was to report the practice to Consumer NZ, or the Commerce Commission if there was evidence of a consumer law being broken.