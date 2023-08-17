Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr spells out big risks to NZ of China downturn

New Zealand should add more value to its commodity exports and diversify the countries it sells them to in response to the challenges facing the Chinese economy, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has told MPs.

The Reserve Bank prioritised the risk it was facing of a near-term flare-up in inflation, over the medium term risk of an economic nosedive, when it issued a moderately hawkish monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

That suggested it believed it could deal with each of those two threats in turn, despite an assessment from BNZ research head Stephen Toplis that the wheels had already started to well and truly fall off the economy.

Orr spelt out the risks facing the economy from a Chinese downturn in response to questions from Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure select committee on Thursday.

The medium term risk facing the New Zealand economy was the state of the global economy and, in particular, China, he said.

STUFF The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but has forecast it will remain at that level for longer than it had previously forecast.

China was in an “especially difficult place at the moment” and not just because of where it was in its business cycle, he said.

“Growth has been powered by doing the same thing cheaper, or using more inputs. Now they have to do different things to keep the growth going.

“A lot of the traditional levers either aren’t there or can't be deployed because of the particular policy constraints they have.”

For New Zealand, that meant “weaker than otherwise terms of trade and lower than otherwise commodity prices, making it very hard”, he said.

123RF China is in an “especially difficult place”, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says.

In a possible harbinger of troubles to come, the price of milk powder plunged 10% to US$2548 (NZ$4281) a tonne at a global dairy auction on Wednesday.

The obvious response was for New Zealand exporters to “continue to go up the value chain in production” and continue to diversify their export markets, he said.

“We are very diversified, although we have probably swung from overweight to the UK to overweight to China in the 30 years that I became overweight.”

Orr’s appearance in the front the select committee was marked by an absence of the barbed sparring with National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis that has been a feature of previous recent hearings.

Willis goaded Orr over the inaccuracy of the Reserve Bank’s past economic forecasts, particularly on inflation.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr appear to hit a low point in their relationship at a select committee hearing in November.

Willis said she was struck by “just how inaccurate” the bank’s forecasts had been.

But a placid Orr largely left it to the bank’s chief economist Paul Conway to defend its record.

Conway said it was “accurately pretty good” compared to other forecasters, but it had a programme of self-improvement.

“Over the last few years, it hasn't been normal times; the supply shocks that have been coming at us left, right and centre have been incredibly disruptive and they make the job of economic forecasting extremely difficult,” he said.

Orr declined to say on Wednesday whether he would resign if he was asked to do so by an incoming National government, saying simply that he was “employed for another five year term”.