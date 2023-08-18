Spark posts $1.1b profit on back of cellphone tower sale, but growth tough

Spark’s adjusted operating and net profit grew, but at less than the rate of inflation.

Spark has posted a bumper $1.1 billion annual profit on back of a $584m gain it had previously booked in its half-results from the sale of a majority stake in its cellphone towers.

However, the results appear to highlight the challenges the telco faces finding new sources of growth.

The financial year saw Spark terminate its ambition to become a major player in the sports content market, with the winding up of its Spark Sport streaming service which resulted in a $52m write-down that had also already been booked in its first-half.

But potentially of greater concern to investors is a 2.2% drop in its annual revenues from its cloud computing, IT security and IT services management arm which the company reported on Friday had slipped to $436m.

That revenue fall suggests Spark is facing a tough battle competing with overseas giants such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, which are the dominant providers of so-called “public” cloud computing infrastructure.

Spark said its performance in that area had been impacted by the “mix shift from private cloud to public cloud and service management activity normalising post Covid 19”.

Taking out the effect of one-offs, Spark eked out a 3.7% increase in its adjusted operating profit to just under $1.2b and a 5.6% increase its adjusted net profit to $433m.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Three benefits of 5G technology (video first published in 2019).

Both increases fell short of the 6% annual inflation rate reported by Stats NZ for the period, so represent a small decline in real terms.

Spark shares were trading up 1.6% at $5.13 shortly after 10am, following the announcement.

Chairperson Justine Smyth said it had been “a challenging year for all businesses in Aotearoa”, but noted the result was in line with its previous financial guidance.

The company had a strong platform for future growth, she said.

It had delivered “market leadership in mobile, a stabilised leadership position in broadband, and strong growth in high-tech categories such as ‘internet of things’ and digital health,” she said.

Chief executive Jolie Hodson said the company had a clear plan for the next three years that included the ability to invest to develop new revenue streams and had allocated between $250m and $300m for investments in the “high growth data centre market”.

She also heralded the company’s investment in a new more intelligent form of 5G that pushes more of the intelligence of the mobile network out to each cellphone site.

Up until now, the main benefits of 5G have been a straightforward increase in speed and capacity.

One advantage of the new technology is that it should mean 5G can better support the likes of autonomous vehicles, autonomous reality headsets and robotic equipment that may be interacting with information from devices and sensors that are nearby.