Couple ditch $125k 'rent trap' and save money through house-sitting

Travis Strickland and Jessica Edelbaum have jumped out of the renting rat race and are going house sitting.

A Taranaki couple sick of the rental rat race have decided to give up their long-term rental and save money by looking after people’s pets and homes, instead.

Jessica Edelbaum and Travis Strickland have been renting properties their whole adult life.

The currently live in the seaside town of Oakura after immigrating to New Zealand from America six-and-a-half years ago.

But after paying more than $125,000 in rent over the past six years, receiving another rent increase and having nothing tangible to show for it, the couple decided to instead make money by living in other people’s homes through house sitting.

”Being in the rent ‘trap’ isn’t getting us closer to where we want to be. We looked at working more hours, and we are already working a lot,” Edelbaum said.

“The financial strain of investing into someone else’s dream was starting to add tension to our relations.”

They also wanted to be able to afford to go back to America more frequently, to visit family.

A friend told them she saved enough for the deposit on her house through house sitting, and they had heard about another friend who’d recently done the same.

The couple would house sit and look after people’s pets, free of charge.

“We see house sitting benefitting our income as it will be the first time since immigrating we’ll be able to save money,” Edelbaum said. “Since making this choice we are already feeling the sense of freedom.”

Strickland is a social worker and gardener, while Edelbaum is a life and relationship coach. The flexibility of their jobs means they can house sit in other regions.

A Kiwi House Sitter spokesperson said it had seen an increase in house sitter memberships and inquiries over the past year.

“Many of which are trying to find alternatives to the huge rental increases they’ve been experiencing,” he said.

Enable.me founder and financial adviser Hannah McQueen said the lower people could get their fixed living costs the easier it would be to find the money to put towards chasing financial goals.

“So house sitting can absolutely fit that bill, especially when your rent has been high.”

Hannah McQueen says house sitting has helped some clients save for a home.

She expected it was something that would only work for people for a finite period as it involved a lot of moving about, and a lot of uncertainty. But she had seen it work for clients when they were in the process of saving for a home.

“The key is that you have to make sure you capitalise on that effort and ensure you actually bank the gains, because the savings are just as easily soaked up elsewhere if you’re not working to a plan,” she said.

“If you’re going to make the effort, and accept the potential inconveniences that come with it – make sure you’re making the most of the opportunity to get ahead.”