The things we're complaining about the most to the Commerce Commission

Here are the top five things people have complained about to the Commerce Commission this year.

The Commerce Commission has received more than 11,000 inquiries into potential breaches of the Fair Trading Act so far this year, and supermarkets and food delivery services are top of the list of grumbles.

The Commerce Commission is an independent Crown entity that monitors and enforces law relating to competition, fair trading and economic regulation. It also runs its own investigations and market studies.

Consumers can lodge a complaint with the commission if they believe an organisation has breached the Fair Trading Act.

Kirsten Mannix, general manager fair trading, said inquiries to the commission helped it to better understand where to focus its resources and what it should investigate.

An inquiry to the commission does not necessarily mean the law has been broken – but some matters that attract a high level of publicity can lead to more complaints.

It received 137 inquiries about Dick Smith’s First Membership after a disgruntled customer went public.

So what sectors have consumers inquired about the most so far this year?

Supermarkets

At the top of the list, with 668 inquiries, was supermarkets.

The most common issue raised in relation to this sector was alleged misleading pricing and promotional activity.

Nearly 200 inquiries related to price inaccuracies, where the price charged was allegedly different to an advertised price.

About 130 inquiries related to alleged misleading promotions, something being advertised as on special when that was not the case.

This month, Consumer NZ lodged a complaint with the commission asking it to investigate Woolworths and Foodstuffs stores for potential breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

The consumer watchdog ran a nine-month campaign collecting “dodgy specials” and it received a total of 602 complaints about problematic pricing.

“We encourage consumers to make themselves aware of supermarkets’ refund policy and hold on to their receipts. Receipts are an important piece of evidence for consumers to be able to claim a refund under the supermarkets’ refund policies,” Mannix said.

Professional and personal services

The second-most inquired-about industry was professional and personal services, at 559.

Professional services include consultants, lawyers, accountants, doctors, dentists, psychologists, teachers, mechanics, repair services, beauty services, education providers and influencers. It does not include financial services.

The most predominant issue raised in relation to this sector was the quality of service, with 111 inquiries, or around contractual issues, which had 71. Examples include allegations of potentially unfair contract terms, or where a customer had difficulty trying to cancel a service.

“When it comes to contracts, we encourage consumers to read the terms and conditions carefully. Take time to read the fine print and know what you are signing up to,” Mannix said.

Restaurants and food delivery services

There were 432 inquiries relating to restaurants and food delivery services.

The predominant issue raised by consumers, with 129 inquiries, was subscriptions and difficulty cancelling them.

The commission is investigating meal-kit company Hello Fresh to determine whether it had potentially breached the Fair Trading Act after it received more than 100 complaints about alleged issues across subscriptions, promotions, customer service, pricing, quality and refunds.

”Our advice to consumers when signing up to subscriptions is to take their time and read the fine print. If ordering something online, double check if you have been automatically subscribed to a membership subscription and if in-doubt, opt out,” Mannix said.

“Also check for any hidden fees or unusual terms.”

In July last year, Consumer NZ lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission after it found fast food chains increased the prices of items if they were delivered.

Telecommunications

Telecommunications was fourth, with 421 inquiries.

People were worried about billing - for example, being billed for a higher amount than originally agreed.

This month One NZ, formerly known as Vodafone, was handed a record $3.675 million fine for misleading consumers in the marketing of its FibreX broadband service under the Fair Trading Act.

”The commission’s consumer advice on its website is designed to provide information to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions, enter into a fair contract with the telecommunications provider and ensure you receive accurate and understandable bills,” Mannix said.

Online platforms

And lastly, online platforms were responsible for 384inquires.

The most common issue raised by consumers, which received 160 inquiries, related to subscriptions and difficulty cancelling subscriptions. Other issues raised were refund processes and charges that were undisclosed - for example, hidden fees.

“Our advice to consumers when shopping online is to always take their time and read the fine print.”