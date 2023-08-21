A2 Milk shares slump after warning of 'more challenging' year ahead

A2 Milk reported a 27% lift in full-year profit but warned of a more challenging year ahead.

Shares in The a2 Milk Company slumped 11% after the specialty milk marketer warned of a “more challenging” year ahead.

A2 Milk reported a 10% increase in revenue to $1.59 billion in the year to the end of June, in line with its April guidance. But the company forecast “low single digit revenue growth” for the coming year, lagging behind expectations.

The company’s shares dropped 60 cents to a year low of $4.75 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX on Monday, and was the most traded stock on the market.

Companies like A2 Milk are coming under pressure as China, the world’s largest infant formula market, is shrinking and becoming increasingly competitive as the number of newborns declines. Chinese data shows the number of newborns fell 10% last year to 9.6 million and A2 Milk expects it to decline further this calendar year.

“That’s just a shrinking pool in order to sell your product and they're not expecting that to turn around this calendar year,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies.

Davies said investors were selling the shares due to the softer revenue forecast.

A2 Milk managing director David Bortolussi said that in the context of challenging socio-demographic, macroeconomic and infant formula market conditions, A2 Milk’s growth in China was “very encouraging”.

The company lifted its infant formula (IMF) sales in China by 8.4% even as the overall market declined 14%.

The past two years had been more challenging than expected with the value of the English label infant formula market down 25% and the Chinese label market down 16%, the company said.

“The China IMF market has become increasingly challenging as a result of lower birth rates and increased competitive intensity,” Bortolussi said.

“China IMF market conditions are uncertain but likely to become more challenging in FY24 with a further double-digit decline in market value expected.”

Still, he said A2 Milk was well positioned to continue to invest and grow its market share this year to emerge in a stronger position when the market recovers.

“It is really a share gain for us in a declining market and we're really well positioned to gain share and to continue to grow into next year,” he said.

Bortolussi said he expected birth numbers to increase in China next calendar year as some women had held off becoming pregnant due to Covid-19.

He noted the Chinese Government was taking steps to promote the birthrate and said that would hopefully stabilise the long term outlook for births in China.

Bortolussi said the Chinese infant formula market had been through a lot of disruption this calendar year as Chinese label product, which accounts for 85% of the market, transitioned to a new national standard requiring manufacturers to reformulate their products.

He said it was a “significant event” for the industry but noted that the new product had been introduced into the market at higher prices.

Bortolussi said the company may do some additional promotions or discounts as it transitioned to the new stock, but noted its brand was very strong and its product was in high demand.

“We think that we've got all that covered and we think that all things going well, we'll manage that transition smoothly in the first half and into the early part of next second half.”

The company’s latest accounts include an $11m cost for inventory that had been written down or written off, compared with $12m the previous year.

A2 Milk posted a 27% lift in annual profit to $155.6m in the year to the end of June.

The company’s profit margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) edged up from 13.6% to 13.8%, and it expects this year’s margin to remain broadly in line with this as the impact of selling more lower margin Chinese label formula offsets improved performances from its Mataura Valley Milk factory in Southland and its United States business.

Bortolussi said the company had previously noted that future ebitda margins would probably be in the “teens” but could possibly reach the low to mid 20s.

But he said the challenging market conditions and significant decline in market value over the past two years meant it was even more unlikely that ebitda margins would exceed 20% over the medium to long term.

“As such, we reiterate that our medium term ebitda margin goal is to be in the teens, targeting year-on-year improvement,” he said.

A2 Milk has had to spend more on marketing to support its growth in China, with marketing costs lifting 13% to $260.2m due to an uplift in consumer and digital marketing.

Revenue from its ‘China and other Asia’ market reached $1b for the first time, making up 63% of total revenue.