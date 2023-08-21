Advocates want electricity disconnection fees banned as people struggle to afford power

People who can’t afford to pay their bills can be charged for the disconnection.

Advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can’t afford to pay.

Everyone Connected, a campaign led by Common Grace Aotearoa and supported by organisations including FinCap, Citizens Advice Bureau and Child Poverty Action Group, is advocating to have fees banned for customers who are disconnected due to late payments.

Disconnection and reconnection fees vary considerably among electricity retailers. Some companies do not charge at all.

For most companies, the total cost for disconnection and reconnection ranges from $25 to $90 if it can be done remotely with a smart meter, or $125 to $276 if an on-site technician is needed.

Common Grace Aotearoa advocate Kate Day said Mercury and Genesis disconnected the highest number of households in the six months to March 31.

Genesis disconnected 1012 post-pay households for 24 hours or more because those households had not paid their bills. She said Mercury disconnected 2705, but the company said it was only 629.

“What’s more, those companies then charge disconnection fees,” Day said.

According to company websites, Genesis customers disconnected for non-payment will pay $192 if they have a manual meter, or $29 with a smart meter. Mercury customers will pay $70 if customer has a manual meter where an in-person disconnection is required, or $25 for an automated disconnection with a smart meter.

When Everyone Connected asked 16 companies to break down their fees, only five replied after two weeks. None broke down their fees into dollar amounts for components that the customer was paying for.

“That is families going without heating, hot water and lighting, and under severe stress. It’s distasteful to hear about retailers’ profits when a portion of that comes from households who are struggling to afford a basic necessity.”

According to the guidelines for electricity retailers, fees were supposed to be “reasonable”, Day said.

Retailers needed to make five contact attempts to contact a customer before disconnection.

Both Mercury and Genesis said before disconnection customers were contacted numerous times and the fees covered the cost of disconnections and reconnections when a contractor was required to visit the site.

Mercury general manager customer operations Fiona Smith said the retailer was conscious of the cost pressures many households were facing and was focussed on targeting support to customers most in need.

“Disconnection is always a last resort. In most cases, disconnections occur where we’re unable to reach a customer, despite our best efforts to make contact with them.

“Ultimately, we are working towards the same thing as Common Grace which is better outcomes for customers, and have been in touch to arrange a time to meet with them and share perspectives.”

Genesis chief customer Officer Stephen England-Hall said disconnection fee had not increased for three years.

More than 91% of Genesis customers had electricity smart meters, and it was working to move the remainder off manual meters to avoid high disconnection fees.

It also had a support team for customers in vulnerable circumstances.

“If a customer is struggling to pay their bill we encourage them to contact us early.”

Shirley McCombe, general manager of Bay Financial Mentors in Tauranga said she was seeing clients who were going without power or turning off heating to cut their bills. Others had been or were facing disconnection.

“Some clients turn to borrowing to pay for their power or go without other necessities like food to keep the electricity on. Power is just too expensive and to hear power companies have made record profits when so many people are struggling is hard to swallow.”

Everyone Connected has a petition calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees, ensure fair prepay prices and introduce enforceable rules for consumer care.