Company behind Wishbone owes creditors at least $2.3 million, liquidator's first report shows

In the aftermath of the liquidation, shoppers reflect on Wishbone’s pricing.

The company behind national sandwich chain Wishbone owes creditors at least $2.32 million, according to the liquidator’s first report.

Wishbone ceased trading last Monday when The Woodward Group, a holding company used to trade the business, was put into liquidation by a special resolution of shareholders.

Around 110 staff spread across 17 retail stores, manufacturing facility and headquarters were made redundant.

Appointed liquidator Mohammed Jan of Liquidation Management blamed the collapse on a decline in sales in retail stores, at the mercy of the new hybrid work-from-home model.

The first liquidator’s report shows the group owes unsecured creditors $1.29m, staff $329,132 in holiday pay and IRD $400,000.

It also owes secured creditors Davis Trading Company $159,491, Café L’Affare $84,776, Van Den Brink Poultry $58,271 and Connect Capital $4,930.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Wishbone was placed into liquidation and closed all its stores and factory last week.

The dues owed to 10 other secured creditors, including Heartland Bank, were yet to be confirmed, according to the report.

So far $2,329,113 is owed to creditors.

The liquidator estimates the business has assets worth $120,000 that are collectable from debtors and $62,300 in the bank, which works out to be a shortfall of $2.14m owed to creditors.

The report states the group was unsuccessful in securing a loan from BNZ earlier in the year and could not secure any investors to keep the business afloat.

“The director has completed the statement of affairs and stated that the company failed due to a decline in sales in the retail stores due to the new hybrid work-from-home model. However, inflation, recession, wages, and cost of goods increases affected them immensely,” Jan said in the report.

“The company has also incurred significant tax, and creditor debt and was not in a position to trade out.

“Some suppliers had stopped credit whilst others had reduced their credit limits and it made it incredibly difficult to obtain supplies. The directors tried to keep the business afloat by investing more capital but ran out of cash flow and funds. The company tried to get investors to no avail.”

The liquidator is seeking further creditor claims by September 14.

Wishbone was founded by entrepreneurs Andrea Gibson Scarlett and Shayne Scarlett, who set up hole-in-the-wall eateries to provide quick gourmet lunches for Wellington's business folk, hoping it would become part of their company culture.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Wishbone had 17 stores when its holding company was placed into liquidation

Offering muesli, salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, cookies, muffins and slices to cater for breakfast, lunch and dinner for busy working professionals, the husband and wife pair opened the first Wishbone store in Wellington’s Woodward St in March 2000.

It began expanding quickly soon after and by 2004 when it first entered Auckland it had established seven outlets in Wellington. It operated shops at Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports and one at Middlemore and Wellington regional hospitals.

In its heyday, Wishbone had become somewhat of a poster child for the Wellington business community. It had at least 23 stores up and down the country and was named as one of the country’s fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Fast 50 list in 2003. It employed more than 3000 staff in its 24 years in business.

In a statement, the Scarletts said shutting down was the “hardest thing we have ever had to do”.

“Wishbone has been our life for almost as long as we can remember. We have so many great memories that we will always cherish. We are so very grateful to you all for all your support and for sharing our journey."