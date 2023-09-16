Mega Landlords: investor stops buying after tax change, renovating instead

Phillip Westwood says Labour's housing policy changes have caused him to stopped buying residential property unless they are useful for Airbnb.

Mega Landlords series one explored how successive governments allowed investors to gain astonishing wealth while everyday Kiwis couldn’t afford a home. Since then, the Government had undertaken the largest reforms to the housing market in decades. Ged Cann explores the impacts.

Phillip Westwood has been investing in property for 50 years, owns about 20 properties, and said the Government’s decision to remove the interest deductibility tax advantage led to his decision not to buy any more rentals.

Instead, he was paying down debts on his current properties, and spending money on repairs, maintenance and upgrades – expenses he could still deduct.

“We think that’s a better investment than buying more rentals at this point in time, and which gives us better tenants,” he said.

He said he may still consider purchases where a property had an Airbnb use.

Other investors were in a less envious position, with Westwood estimating up to a quarter were reliant on mortgage interest deductibility to make their investments work.

He said if Labour remained in power, many of these investors might be forced to sell.

The Mega Landlords dataset suggests a sell-off may have already begun among small investors.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Property investor Phillip Westwood says he would not like a one-party government, and a National-ACT coalition was a logical choice.

There were an estimated 13,225​ fewer small investors (those who owned one or two investment properties) in the market in May, compared to September 2021.

The Government’s 2021 law changes had created a paradigm shift within the investment market, Westwood said, and now investors were realising cashflow was king.

“That’s what pays the bills,” he said.

Westwood said he had always been a cashflow-buyer, and had based decisions on rental income compared to expenses, rather than what the capital gains might be on a property.

“I don’t believe that’s been the equation for a lot of the property coaches and property mentors, who have always said ‘you will get the value double in eight years’,” he said.

“We’ve said: ‘No – at some point or other someone has to buy the property for rental income, and that means you have to do the equations’.”

“We’ve got relatively low mortgage outstanding, so that puts us in a different position to a lot of other people.”

Money spent improving rentals was still tax-deductible, and Westwood said that had kept his tax bill low.

If he had not spent money improving his rentals, he estimated his tax bill would have increased about $5000 in the first six months after Labour removed the tax break.

For the tax year that ended March 31, Westwood’s tax bill would have increased about $10,000.

During the first year and a half after the rule change, investors lost 25% of their ability to deduct interest, a percentage that would increase 25% per subsequent year until investors lost the ability entirely.

Previously Stuff spoke to an investor, Brianna Kerridge, who planned to sell her fourth property if Labour remained in power, and buy a fifth if National won the election.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The phase out of mortgage interest deductibility is likely to lead Brianna Kerridge to sell one of her properties, unless National returns.

According to Westwood, Kerridge’s situation was not unique, and the sector was rife with investors who had leveraged themselves to the hilt in order to purchase as many properties as possible.

“I think 50% of landlords have no mortgage at all, now a high percentage of those are people my age who bought maybe 20 years ago and have paid the mortgage off, and the majority of those own one or two properties only,” he said.

“Those people are not affected at all because they’ve got no interest anyway.”

About half of the remaining 50% needed interest deductibility to make their plans work, he said.

When asked how his plans might change if National wins, Westwood said he was not sure the party would win.

“I go to a swimming pool on the edge of Onehunga and that’s predominantly blue collar workers and people going there, and I don’t see them voting for National.

“That’s the problem, they perceive Luxon as white, rich, and business-round-table, and that’s probably not an unfair statement.”

“They are saying, ‘what is Luxon going to do for us?’. And I don’t see that National have overcome that problem.”

National has so far pledged to return the mortgage interest deductibility tax advantage to investors, to bring the bright-line test back to two years, making it easier to dodge capital gains, and remove obligations on the Reserve Bank to take house price sustainability into consideration when making policy decisions.

STUFF Deloitte partner Robyn Walker says property investors will really start to feel the true impact of deductibility changes this year.

The party has also laid out plans to allow foreign buyers to purchase Kiwi homes, provided those homes were bought at $2 million or more.

These buyers would be required to pay a 15% tax, which National predicted would raise $740m per year, and help to fund $14.6 billion in income tax cuts.

Many commentators have said National’s $740m figure may be overstated, and voiced doubts the tax would bring in that much.

National have also pledge to reduce the stringency of checks banks must do before issuing a mortgage, a move that economists say is likely to result in more mortgages being written, resulting in more demand and higher price rises.

Westwood said some investors were also currently facing difficulties settling new-build properties they had signed up to, that were now being completed, because house price falls meant they could no longer secure finance.

“I think there will be more properties coming on the market as forced sale, which will push prices down, but they will be forced sales that will not reflect the real market.”

In Westwood’s opinion, the biggest disincentive for investors was Labour’s drive to increase the rights of tenants – rights that Westwood said had gone too far.

This, as well as the higher returns shorter term rentals could garner, had resulted in Westwood turning about half of his properties into Airbnbs.

If Labour won, Westwood said he would probably turn more of his rentals into Airbnbs.

Westwood said those complaining of high interest rates should realise they are only sitting at about the 10-year average.

“Some people are complaining that interest rates are high, but I’ve seen interest rates of 18%,” he said.