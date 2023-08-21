Chorus to turn off copper network everywhere it offers UFB by end of 2026

Broadband network provider Chorus will turn off its copper voice and broadband network in all areas where it offers ultrafast broadband connections by the end of 2026, chief executive Jean-Baptiste Rousselot has announced.

Spokesperson Steve Pettigrew said it would physically remove all its copper lines in those areas as well as shutting down the network, getting rid of what will be some unsightly overhead cabling for some communities.

However, he said there might be a bit of a time lag in that removal work.

Chorus had previously announced in May that it intended to completely withdraw all copper-based services within 10 years and become an “all fibre-optic” company, including in areas where it does not offer ultrafast broadband (UFB).

Its expectation is that by 2033 there would be better alternatives to the copper network even in areas that were still outside the coverage of the fibre-optic UFB network.

The company has so far shut down the copper network in areas where tens of thousands of people live, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Commerce Commission.

Earlier in August, Chorus said it had cleared a backlog that had seen the time people had to wait to get connected to UFB blow out to several weeks.

In areas where UFB was available, 73% of homes and businesses had now connected to the network, it said.

The remaining households will not all still be using copper connections as some will have opted for wireless broadband instead.

Chorus made the announcement about copper withdrawal at the same time as reporting a drop in its net profit to $25m for the year to the end of June, down from a $64m profit the previous year.

Revenues rose just under 2% to $980m while its operating profit fell 9% to $226m.

Chorus shares were trading down 3.6% at $8.09 in late afternoon trading on Monday, following the announcement.