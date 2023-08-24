Butcher awarded $55k in compensation after boss made him director without knowledge, then made him redundant

A butcher has been awarded $55,000 compensation after he was unjustifiably dismissed.

A butcher who was made the director of the company he worked for without his knowledge, which caused problems with his visa, and then was later made redundant, has been awarded more than $55,000 in compensation.

Karel Van der Linde, who had moved with his family from South Africa to New Zealand, was employed by Rawgold NZ as a national butchery manager under its sole director Pieter Steyn.

Steyn was aware that Van der Linde was on a work visa and needed employer support for that visa, the Employment Relations Authority was told.

Steyn also worked full-time as a production manager for a large company, which left him little or no time to be involved with Rawgold. He left it to Van der Linde.

Steyn said the Rawgold business did not perform as well as he had hoped, and he was stressed because the account would go to a negative balance monthly.

Steyn did not want to bear the stress any longer so in October 2020 he filled out and lodged a form with the Companies Office that made Van der Linde the sole director and shareholder of Rawgold without his knowledge or consent.

Steyn said he “felt relieved – [if] something goes wrong, it’s on him and not on me”, following the handover of the company.

Steyn accepted he did not tell Van der Linde he had done this and said he did not take any other actions that might have alleviated the problem of Rawgold’s account going into negative balance. He was not willing or able to work in the business himself.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

When Van der Linde eventually found out about the change in directorship he was alarmed, because he was aware that being a director and shareholder of the business that employed him would put him in breach of his visa conditions. His work visa renewal was initially denied as a result.

He raised the issue with Steyn and went on leave without pay, while he sought other employment in April 2021. The directorship and shareholding of Rawgold was transferred back into Steyn’s name.

Van der Linde was not able to find other employment and did “administrative tasks” for Rawgold to fulfil his visa conditions.

Steyn raised concerns over the spending from the business account during this time and said Van der Linde spent some $31,000 in unauthorised expenses, buying petrol, food, and other items for his personal benefit. Van der Linde said the spending was for the benefit of the business.

Purchases were for fuel, purchases from hardware stores, and for what appear to be grocery, including spice and meat purchases. There were some occasional purchases which Van der Linde accepted are food purchases for himself while travelling.

In October 2021 Van der Linde agreed to return to butchery work to earn more for his family.

Van der Linde had a work visa which was “tied” to Rawgold. He was not able to leave, as simply resigning would have required him and his family to not only give up their income, but also face the prospect of being immediately deported from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Steyn was concerned that Rawgold had not yet repaid a small business loan of some $11,800. In November 2021, he made all supplier accounts “cash only” to ensure that no further debt could be incurred and attempted to sell the business but was unsuccessful.

Van der Linde emailed, offering to take a substantial pay cut to keep the business going and maintain his employment. Steyn did not reply as he said he found it very stressful, and said he had a “sickening feeling” that “I was stuck with this person”. He then made Van der Linde redundant without discussion.

Member of the Employment Relations Authority Claire English found Rawgold did not sufficiently investigate the relevant circumstances facing the business before dismissing Van der Linde.

“Steyn’s evidence is that he only considered two options, selling the business, or closing it. He did not consider restructuring, or re-sizing.

“The lack of consultation and genuine consideration of other options means that this was not a decision open to a fair and reasonable employer. Van der Linde was unjustifiably dismissed.”

Van der Linde was awarded $27,499.94 compensation for lost remuneration, $2200 compensation for lost annual leave entitlements calculated at 8%, $825 compensation for lost KiwiSaver entitlements calculated at 3% and $25,000 compensation for hurt, humiliation, and injury of feelings.

Rawgold went into liquidation last week.