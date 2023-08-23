Domino's Pizza profit plunges 74% as inflation hits home

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has reported a 74% fall in net profits in the year to A$40.6 million as a result of inflation and lower demand during the cost of living crisis.

The pizza chain’s New Zealand and Australian sales increased by 2.2% in the 2023 financial year.

Domino’s said revenue was up because prices had been increased, but it sold fewer pizzas.

Group chief executive and managing director Don Meij said Domino’s decision to increase prices “to protect the sustainability” of its 1000 franchises from rising inflation had resulted in muted sales.

“Because of the speed at which we needed to respond to inflation we didn’t always get the ‘value equation’ right. For example, some of the changes we made including the introduction of a delivery service fee did not resonate with some customers and over time they ordered less frequently.

Most of the fees had since been removed, Meij said.

He said there would be no further price increases this year.

Record inflation had increased to food, labour and energy costs in the first half of the financial year.

The companyabsorbed the initial costs but as sales declined, profits reduced, he said.

Meij said the was now on increasing profitability.

“I’ve been in the business for 36 years and I can definitely say last year was our most challenging.”

He said the start of the new financial yea was off to a strong start, with network sales up 12.6% in the first seven weeks.

“We’re feeling pretty good. From a dark year last year to a very good start this year.”

Meij said sales in New Zealand had picked up after the delivery service fee was removed earlier this year.

“Customers saw that as a tax and didn’t like it. Ironically, everybody else in delivery business still has it today and Domino’s is the only one that doesn’t, and I think that is partly why we are seeing such strong growth again.”

Supplied Domino's plans to open another 50 stores in New Zealand over the next five years.

The carry-out business had remained stable through year.

Meij said the introduction of new products including the My Domino’s Box in recent months could also be attributed to a turnaround in sales growth.

He said the New Zealand delivery business was performing above its other markets.

Meij said the group was “cautiously optimistic” that sales growth would continue through the new financial year.

“It’s only been a few months of this revived growth, so we have to be cautious until we have more months under our sleeve, but with the pipeline of new products, with the momentum we have in delivery, we feel that we are going to have a materially better year.”

Fast food was a bouyant market and Meij said Domino’s had retained its prices in recent months as competitors increased theirs, putting it in a favourable position in the market once again.

Stuff Don Meij says Domino’s sales have bounced back from a decline at the end the financial year to June.

Domino's planned to open another 50 franchisee stores in New Zealand over the next five years, including another six to seven this year.

The business has been trialling pizza delivery by drone in partnership with SkyDrop in Huntly.

Meij said it had been a challenging seven years to get the drones operating and trialling the delivery of its pizza, but he said it was still “many years away” from being rolled out to its stores as a mainstream delivery option.